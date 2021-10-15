Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson's second child and only son, Henry has clocked seven and she has taken to social media to celebrate

The movie star on her Instagram page shared videos and photos from the mini celebration in their home

Fans and colleagues of the actress have flooded her page with birthday wishes and prayers for her son

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, has taken to social media to celebrate the 7th birthday of her only son, Henry.

The mum of four shared photos of the boy looking dapper in a suit, taken specially for the occasion. Mercy described her son as her heartbeat and prayed for him.

Mercy Johnson and her lovely family Photo credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

"My Henry is 7. Happy Birthday to mummys heartbeat. The waymaker will keep you and shield you today and always...Allow me flood your timelines cus its world "Henry Day".

In another post, the actress shared a video and photos from the mini celebration thrown for Henry at home.

The birthday boy donned a superman costume, with his sisters dressed as Disney princesses as they posed with four huge cakes and their parents.

"Still on my Henry, @theokojiekids. Parte after Parte."

Nigerians react

Fans and colleagues of the Nollywood star joined her in celebrating her son. Read some of the comments gathered below:

ufuomamcdermott:

"King Henry the 1st!!!! I miss his afro sha o. Happy birthday my darling son."

lindaosifo:

"Happy Birthday Prince Henry. Grow in God's love."

ucheelendu:

"Happy birthday Mummys 2nd husband. Grow in greatness son."

jnrpope:

"Happy birthday to you Henry, wishing u many more years to come."

toyin_abraham:

"Henry my son."

mizwanneka:

"Heyyyy our 7 years old big man, happy birthday baby. I’m sure Emily will insist you are her baby brother. God bless you son."

jnrpope:

"Happy birthday Henry, wishing Gods perpetual blessings."

