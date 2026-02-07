Tiwa Savage opened up about her lingering feelings for Wizkid following their recent on-stage reunion

The singer admitted that performing together brings back strong emotions and memories from their past

Her emotional confession has sparked widespread reactions and conversations among fans online

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has made a heartfelt confession about her lingering feelings for fellow music star Wizkid, admitting that she is still in love with him despite the passage of time.

Tiwa shared this revelation while reflecting on their recent performance together at the Great Lagos Countdown 2025, which she described as an emotional reunion.

Tiwa Savage finally speaks on what Wizkid really means to her. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

According to her, being on the same stage with Wizkid brought back memories from their past relationship and collaboration, making it difficult for her to keep her composure.

The award-winning singer revealed that performing with Wizkid is often uncomfortable for her because of the emotions it stirs.

“It’s uncomfortable performing with Wizkid on stage. I admit I’m still in love with him,” she said, adding that she struggles to control her reactions whenever he is close.

She explained that she often finds herself smiling uncontrollably, unable to hide how she feels.

Tiwa acknowledged that their relationship had its fair share of challenges, but emphasised that Wizkid also gave her many beautiful memories.

She noted that these moments sometimes make her forget the difficulties they experienced together.

In a deeply emotional confession, Tiwa Savage revealed that if she had the opportunity to choose one man in her lifetime, it would be Wizkid.

Watch her speak below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that for years, fans of Afrobeats superstars Tiwa Savage and Wizkid have speculated about the state of their relationship.

From dating rumours to allegations of secret beef, both singers have constantly found themselves in the middle of heated online conversations.

Recently, the spotlight returned to the songstress after a fan accused her of trolling Wizkid in the past.

Tiwa Savage gets emotional while speaking about Wizkid. Credit: @tiwasavage/@wizkid/IG.

Source: Instagram

The allegation was made during a conversation where some Wizkid fans debated whether they should continue showing her support.

The drama began when a Wizkid supporter pledged loyalty to Tiwa Savage. However, another fan quickly opposed the gesture, insisting that Tiwa, who just released a new album, had once disrespected their Starboy.

The argument gained momentum until one curious fan asked XAI, Grok, an AI chatbot, whether Tiwa had ever trolled Wizkid. According to the AI's response, there was no evidence to support the claim.

Responding, Tiwa was quick to set the record straight, saying:

“Thank you o, I have never done that. But they have just ran with this narrative and I have just kept quiet,” the singer posted, clearing her name once and for all.

Tiwa, Wizkid's rumoured relationship

Back in 2018, Tiwa Savage and Wizkid had the internet on lockdown after the release of the Fever music video.

The visuals showed undeniable chemistry between the two, with many fans convinced they were in a secret relationship.

Both artists, however, publicly denied dating, insisting they were just close friends and collaborators. But that didn’t stop gossip blogs and fans from spinning theories.

Tiwa Savage claps back at critic

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage slammed a follower who criticised her for riding in the back of a pickup truck during a festive parade.

In the viral video, Tiwa, dressed in elegant black, chose to stand and wave from the open truck.

The fan, identified with social media handle @marcussmith04, commented that she was "downgrading herself." Tiwa clapped back by writing, "I get money pass your papa," stressing that, despite riding in a pickup, she is very wealthy.

Source: Legit.ng