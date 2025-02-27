Burna Boy’s Mum Ignores Peller at Fashion Show After He Tried Shaking Her, Video Trends Online
- Nigerian content creator Peller has got fans and netizens talking following a recent indecent that happened to him
- The TikTok star, alongside his fiance Jarvis, was invited to a fashion show held in the country, where they also participated as models
- A viral video showed what transpired between the comedian and Afrobeats star Burna Boy’s mother at the event, triggering hot takes online
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Nigerian content creator Habeeb Hamzat, also known as Peller, has sparked online debates following a recent appearance with his fiancée, Jarvis.
The TikTok stars attended a fashion show, where they served as runway models to entertain guests.
Peller shared a video detailing the event, taking viewers from backstage to meeting the dignitaries in attendance.
The viral clip captured a moment when Peller came face to face with Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu.
In the video, Peller extended his hand for a handshake, but Mrs Ogulu quickly walked past him to greet someone else vying for her attention.
Reacting to the incident, Peller wrote:
“Any shenking is a blessing.”
See his post below:
Fans react to Burna Boy’s mum ignoring Peller
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
thisshod wrote:
"Omo see shenking 😂 is that not Burna's mum?"
frankreings7 said:
"Peller know say the woman shenk am but he purposely put the video to pass message … 😂😂 everything is not education .. he understand the game .. street wise."
blackdiamiondayo reacted:
"Mama burna ,that boy na ur grand kid oo u snub ham like that among his peers 😔 peller keep ya head up boy."
ajee_banty said:
"You suppose prostrate now."
eazi.prosper1 wrote:
"That’s burnaboy mom buh why she snub peller like that."
sirbalocomedy_ said:
"OGO that na burna boy mama 😂 why you no greet her."
mr_painzz wrote:
"I don't understand how Burna Boy's mom did that to Peller, clearly the way he was over-happy was noticeable and secondly the guy close to Peller got an handshake someone please should explain to me what happened?"
Actor Black Camaru shares how he went from earning N5m for movie to being homeless with newborn baby
ricky_rich_sbm said:
"Up up way idan me, no vex for that Shenk from Momcy, me and Burna Boy just discussed about you self, he dey plan surprise you."
official_kingii wrote:
"Peller and Jarvis always give me joy at random times 😍....More of God's faithfulness 🔥🔥🔥....#Jarpel_Infinity."
ade__d__smith said:
"You wan shake ODOGWU MAMA person wey you supposed Dobale for."
loseyi033 reacted:
"You’re too r¥de boi # you see a whole African giant mama there 😂 you no fit greet ham respectfully."
official_naijagisttalk01 said:
"You see why all this small children of nowadays they don’t have respect 🫡 you see person wey senior ur mama you wan give her ur handshake 🤝 I like as she nor answer you werey u think everybody is low mentality like you nonsense even wizkid dey lie down greet burner boy mama u better learn."
emeka_blackwood reacted:
"Watch d end over and over again u will see that woman did it purposely @thenamix hell ma u no be god ohh, na only greet he wan greet u, despite his respectful gesture u still embarrassed him like dat, maybe Becos he hailed davido as d greatest over ur son @thenamix mumsy forget age u Fk but no wam @peller use am rub body and move on I trust u."
“Aunty cover up”: Toyin Abraham’s outfit to an event ignites massive backlash, actress slams critics online
olufunke4145 wrote:
"Mummy Burner Boy, ewo ni igberaga oshi oriburuku? Peller was excited seeing you and wanted to greet you. Iya, someone you ignored today, you might end up filling a form before you can see him tomorrow. Iya onigeraga, this ife is a face o! No wonder your son is being trolled social media. I'm glad Peller called her 'A WOMAN' that i wanted to greet."
Peller and Jarvis turn heads
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller and Jarvis had netizens in a chokehold with their post online.
The two young stars, who are in a relationship, fueled their union with their new creative studio moments.
The comedian shared lovely pictures of himself in a cosy retro photoshoot with his female colleague.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.