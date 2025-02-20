Late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, has opened up about her sour relationship with father-in-law Mr Joseph Aloba

The grieving wife claimed that Joseph Aloba planned with her husband’s brother Adura and mother-in-law to accuse her of poisoning the late singer

Wunmi during a recent media chat revealed how she got to know of the malicious plot and the evidence she has, triggering reactions online

Late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, has made allegations against her father-in-law Joseph Aloba

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wunmi granted her first interview since her husband’s death on the With Chude show. The widow opened up about the people who had remained her support system since the tragedy.

Mohbad' wife makes fresh allegations against father-in-law. Credit: @iammohbad, @breketefamily

In a cut from the lengthy interview, Wummi accused her father-in-law of attempting to frame her for her husband Mohbad’s death..

According to Wunmi, she was with her Mohbad’s mum when Mr Josephn Aloba called his first wife to share plans against the widow.

She alleged that her father-in-law told her mother-in-law and brother-in-law to falsely accuse her of poisoning Mohbad. She however claimed that she has a recording of the I recording of the conversation on her phone.

Picture of late rapper Mohbad. Credit: @iammohbad

Listen to her talk below:

Netizens react to Wunmi’s revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

tonia.gram_ wrote:

"Omo. May we not marry into the hands of unf0rtunate in-laws. Cause what’s this?? Why would someone have so much evıl in his heart like this??."

sylviakanu_chika said:

"This lady is the only reason I couldn’t find VDM interesting even till tomorrow."

elvinekelah wrote:

"The vindication of the innocent will shine like the noon day sun. We thank God for keeping to tell your story to inspire others who may be going through the same situation . Until you have suffered accusations and persecution, you will not understand what this young woman went through. We thank God for God ."

eshi_ayo wrote:

"From the moment this DNA propaganda started, some of us who can think for ourselves knew and understood the game plan. The old man exonerated those who bùllíed his son, and started questioning the paternity of the child he left behind and it is so unfortunate that some fufus couldn't see the cruèlty in this man. It is well with you and your child, may God continuously watch over you."

elvinekelah wrote:

