Singer Adekunle Gold has acquired a 2025 Range Rover and the video of the plush whip surfaced on social media

In the clip, the Rodo crooner was seen inspecting the new Range Rover, as he opened the doors to check the interiors

Fans were impressed with the singer, and they remembered his song where he said he was also going to buy a Range Rover

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has joined the league of celebrities buying expensive rides in the music industry.

The Shade crooner was so happy and was seen in a video checking out his 2025 Range Rover, which he recently acquired.

Adekunle Gold decorates new car. Photo credit@adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

In the recording, he opened the doors of the jeep to check out the interiors and left almost all the doors opened.

The new jeep was decorated with red ribbon on the bonnet, while Adekunle Gold was seen leaning against it. He was all smile as someone tried to capture the moment.

Other artists who bought cars

A few Nigerian singers have acquired different types of the expensive whips in 2025. While some bought theirs towards the end of 2024. Some have even out expensive cars to people dear to their hearts.

Recently, Morayo crooner Wizkid bought a new Ferrari, which cost nothing less than N1.4bn. Luxury car blogger Ola of Lagos had given a review of the Ferrari before news surfaced that Wizkid was also interested in it, and he eventually bought it.

Wizkid also bought McLaren last year, and was seen cruising it round the city with it.

Davido also gifted the Timi of Ede a new car to mark his 70th birthday celebration a few days ago.

Burna Boy also bought a Tesla trick for one of his close aides a few months ago.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Adekunle Gold's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Adekunle Gold checking out his car. Here are some of the comments below:

@henriettatohposh reacted:

"Make this boy VDM ask for evidence again since he wan turn himself to monitoring spirit."

@jayys_bakery shared:

"Big Fish for a reason, opor."

@eevawhitney wrote:

"Ready for vdm question and answer segment, congratulations."

@eedrissynx said:

"Or he shipped in.his car from the US."

@temmy_business_world shared:

"Ejor come and dash me one of your used car. The stress is too much for me and my children. Thank you in advance."

@iamsupertee reacted:

"Baba God o! Emi na fe ra Range o. Dekunle o lori meji, Dangote o lori meji."

@temmy_business_world stated:

"Congratulations oko orente. More keys."

Video of Burna Boy's garage surfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a video had captured the kind of luxury whips that Burna Boy has in his garage at home and their models.

In the recording, a Tesla truck, several Bugattis in different colours, Ferrari Purosangue, Range Rover were all seen there. They all have different compartments where they ere carefully parked.

Fans were blown away after seeing the number of cars he has without making noise about them. A few of them tried to get the worth of each of the cars seen in his car park.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng