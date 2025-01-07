Davido has been sighted in a cooking class in the Bahamas as he spent time with his family while on holiday

In the post, he was seen trying to prepare fish and other cuisine while his instructor was standing close to him

At some point, he dipped the turning spoon in his mouth while trying to taste the food he was preparing

It seemed Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido is ready to add another title to his name going by a video shared by Bille Adeleke.

Legit.ng had reported that the music star and the Adelekes had gone on vacation in the Bahamas.

In one of the clips put into a collage, the Awuke crooner wore his apron and was preparing to fry fish. His instructor was standing close to him and was telling what to do.

He later cut the fish and started frying it as instructed by the chief chef.

Davido tastes food

In another video, the talented act tried to taste the food he has made. He dipped the turning spoon he was using to cook into his mouth to taste what had been prepared.

Also in the recording, Davido started playing music and dancing at the same time while trying to cook.

Recall that the superstar had been sighted in the kitchen preparing food before for his wife, Chef Chi last year.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Davido's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video shared by Bille Adeleke. Here are some of the comments below:

@olarenwajuolayiwola_30bg:

"Good family God will continue to overshadow adeleke family in Jesus amen in Jesus name."

@opeyemi_gold94

"The fact that Davido still happily vibes to @mrfidooooo song after what he said recently. David is full of love."

@sonirex_creation:

"My love for OBO just triple. Dude is so natural and real. All of you shouting did he just lick the spoon make I hear word jor.. acting all posh up nonsense. Oya take mic tell me if you never lick spoon before when you Dey cook that nonsense for your kitchen…. Make dat ur return back ur belle."

@itz_geeque:

"Make Wizkid dey smoke Igbo for the full Lago."

@abelpraizofficial:

"For my daddy mind he taste food, daddy you’ve finish the food."

@charity_williamx:

"Na so them take the taste food from the pot?"

@stela_acs:

"Cooking class ke? Chef chi should've thought him nau anyway, I love it! Different cuisine will be available."

@onemayor:

"So Chef Chi nor fit teach he husband how to cook.Una see this Chef wey Davido de call Chi so I wish una understand the meaning."

@Godloves.lott:

"David Them no Dey chuk spone wey them de use turn food for mouth."

Wizkid speaks about his favourite food

Legit.ng had reported that the singer made his fans to salivate after he spoke about his favourite food and soup.

In a video where he was granting an interview, he was asked for his best soup and food.

According to him, he prefers egusi soup and efo. He also added that it will nice to see a plate of amala with the soup, and the efo should be garnished with fish.

