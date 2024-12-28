Wizkid has reportedly deleted an old tweet where he was begging for money to buy diesel that would last for 10 days

A Twitter user had stated then that Don Jazzy was giving out N50k to people and Wizkid said he was also interested

After the old tweet was revisited, the singer reportedly deleted it and his action sparked reactions among fans

Grammy Award winner, Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, sparked massive reactions after an old tweet of 2016 disappeared from X.

Legit.ng had reported that the Morayo crooner had joined some fans to hustle for money on the social networking app in 2016.

Wizkid FC reacts to his old tweet. Photo credit@wizkidayo/@donjazzy

Source: Instagram

A Twitter user had tweeted then that Don Jazzy was giving out N50,000 to fans and encouraged people to go for it.

Wizkid was one of the people, who signified interest then. He said the was going to use the money to buy diesel that would last for ten days.

A few hours after that, the tweet was allegedly no longer on X as it showed that it had been deleted.

Fans support Wizkid

Fans of the singer, who recently splashed over a billion of naira on a new whip, took to the comments section of the post to defend him.

They were of the opinion that the singer was just catching cruise, as he was already in money as of 2012.

However, singer Davido's fans disagreed with them and taunted the superstar.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Wizkid's action

Netizens shared their opinion about Wizkid's action. Here are some of the comments below:

@kingpexxie:

"50,000 to Wizkid of “One dance ft Drake” in 2016 - you know it’s a joke."

@dubbie_honcho:

"The funny thing be say na cruise."

@herbiibah:

"Rest! He’s still the biggest. We love am like that."

@chichi_richards:

"He was obviously catching cruise, Wizkid was already a big name in 2016."

@o_buqoui:

"In 2016? Wizkid was already made!! But what happens to 'humble beginnings."

@lolochychy:

"Out of curiosity though, reason for digging the tweets pls."

@ettaenyi:

"As at 2016. Wizkid was already a superstar. It was just “cruise”

@og_bb_1:

"He for just leave am. Sounds funny now."

Wizkid reacts after DJ played Davido's song

Legit.ng had reported that a video had captured how Wizkid behaved as a DJ played Davido's song in a club where he was.

The singer had gone to a nightclub and was having fun when the DJ started playing Davido's Funds.

The way he reacted after hearing the song went viral and became a subject of debate among fans of the two singers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng