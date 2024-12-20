2Baba has stated that he is ageing after his knee sent a signal to him when he was jumping as his song was playing

He was with some friends at an event when a song he sang at 35 was playing, he wanted to start jumping, but his knee didn't allow him

As expected, fans reacted to the video as they shared their views about what was happening to the music star

Iconic singer, Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, seemed to be ageing as seen in a viral video on social media.

The superstar, who remembered his late friend months ago, was out with friends at an event.

2Baba and friends storm event to groove. Photo credit@official2baba

His song 'Implication' which he sang when he was 35 years was playing, and he decided to join people in grooving to the music.

He started jumping to the song like he used to do, however, he experienced a sharp pain on his knee that made him stop abruptly.

2baba calls his condition old age

In the video, the legendary artist cried out and called what was happening to him as old age.

He held unto his knee and the table while he was laughing, however, some people watched in dismay.

Friends of the music star whose son clocked 18 months ago also laughed at him, and someone tried to help him stand straight.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to 2Baba's video

Fans reacted to the way 2Baba cried out while vibing to his song. Here are some of the comments below:

@geeftmicheal:

"He screamed old age. Nice is randomly see him."

@sisimodupe:

"Baba don high here, forget."

@pretty__rita:

"Na highness joor."

@bella_rayshine:

"Guuuuy una dey talk sha."

@kemmzy_ojo:

"Fine man."

@gagboss:

"Until u get to this stage, u wont understand sha."

@liss_girrl:

"Haha chai! We are aging. Use ur time well when it's ur turn, look at that."

2Baba sings for wife in her language

Legit.ng has reported that the singer's adorable gesture to his wife and actress Annie Macaulay in a video warmed hearts.

Sharing how much he missed and loved his wife, the ace singer made a video where he freestyled for the mother of two in her language.

Annie was blushing while watching her husband display for her as she laughed uncontrollably.

