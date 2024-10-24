Omowunmi Aloba, the wife of late Nigerian singer Mohbad has reportedly agreed to carry out a DNA test on their son Liam

A live call from a family member revealed that the mother of decided to undergo the medical prcoess without any court order

Following that, the call shared more juicy details on the differences going on between Wummi and her father in-law, Joseph Aloba

Omowunmi Aloba, the wife of the late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad, has voluntarily agreed to confirm their son Liam's DNA.

In a recent live call on social media, a family member disclosed that the young widow made up her mind to carry out the paternity test without any court order.

Mohbad's wife Wummi reportedly agreed to do DNA.

Source: Instagram

The undisclosed feminine voice noted that the family has decided to involve the press and the public in the medical process even though Wummi's father-in-law, Joseph Aloba, was against it.

The call also revealed that Mohbad’s sample will be used for the medical procedure and that Wummi has agreed to use a government doctor and not involve her father-in-law or her personal doctor.

Listen to the call the below:

Mohbad’s wife spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions online

ajoke_555_:

"It is not new for family of deceased to request for DNA why so much wahala."

la_ba_ke__:

"I like the fact that she didn't give in to y'all pressure, she's doing it cos she wants to do it!"

tolushakirah:

"After she don get another belle."

bariyatmimi:

"Maybe they will say she changed liams Blood this time around."

officialchinaza:

"Even the baby picture looks like they granddad see there nose na.go queen make you fit rest for this werey there hands."

officialchinaza:

