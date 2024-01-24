Stefflon Don, the girlfriend of Nigerian singer Burna Boy has opened up on how they met and fell in love

She granted an interview on Bojay Music where she revealed she met the Nigerian singer in Ghana

Stefflon Don had missed her flight and her friend persuaded her to go to Burna Boy's show

British rapper and singer Stephanie Victoria Allen, professionally known as Stefflon Don, has shared how she met her Nigerian lover Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu aka BNBurna Boy.

Legit. ng had reported that Burna Boy and Stefflon Don have sparked a reunion tale/. they were both sighted kissing. They were at the airport where they got raunchy while in each other's arms.

In an interview she granted to Bojay Music, the singer opened up on how she met her lover. According to her, she was in Ghana and had missed her flight.

Burna Boy was in Ghana then and her friend took her to watch his show.

Stefflon nDon says Burna Boy took her contact

In the recording, the rapper noted that Burna Boy took her contact after they met at his show in Ghana.

He kept on calling her afterwards and they became friends. Their relationship later blossoms into q love affair.

Stefflon Don says the Nigerian singer is dope

Praising her lover, Stefflon Don said that the Grammy award winner was dope.

She also noted that everything works out for a reason. According to her, she can't explain why she missed her flight but it wasn't her fault.

