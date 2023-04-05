Eminem is undoubtedly one of the greatest rappers of our time, and he is still making waves in the hip-hop industry

The star is one of the most decorated singers, with many arguing that he is the best lyricist in the world

Slim Shady made history in March when he became the hip-hop artist with the most YouTube views after getting 423 million views

Eminem has been in the game the longest and is regarded among some of the best rappers of our time.

Eminem became the rapper with the most YouTube views in March 2023. Image: Getty Images

Social media users often argue about who is the best hip-hop artist, and some feel the When I'm Gone rapper is the best rapper of all time.

Eminem got the most YouTube views in March 2023

Eminem is still making waves on streaming platforms, even after decades in the industry. According to YouTube statistics shared by the popular Twitter page , Eminem is YouTube's most streamed hip-hop star of March 2023.

The report noted that the legendary star, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, was sitting at number one with 423 million views. Following closely behind Eminem was Grammy Award-winning Canadian rapper Drake with 217 million views, and Youngboy was at number three with 175 million views.

According to comments on the post, Eminem scored the most views in the hip-hop category, but other channels, such as Cocomelon surpassed the one billion views mark in March 2023.

