Pastor Chris Oyakhilome led church, Christ Embassy, recently hosted celebrated ministers of the word across the globe during the church's programme, Praise-a-Thorn

Some of the guests pastors who could not make it to Nigeria ministered virtually from the Dallas Studios among them was Pastor Benny Hinn, Pastor Dan Willis and Bishop Clarence McClendon

During the programme, the president of Loveworld, Pastor Chris sent out spiritual guidance towards the 2023 presidential election

President of Loveworld, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, held a week-long event, hosting a specially curated assemblage of ministers from United States of America for a programme titled, Praise-a-Thon, in Lagos.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome gave spiritual guidance to his members on what God showed him. Photo: Loveworldsat and Pastor Benny Hinn

Source: Instagram

Amongst the ministers include highly revered preacher and senior citizen, Dr John Avanzini, his grandson Jason Avanzini, Dr Mike Smalley, Bishop James Payne; and ministering live from the Dallas Studios, renowned gospel singer Pastor Benny Hinn, Pastor Dan Willis and Bishop Clarence McClendon.

The event was held at two locations in Lagos; Christ Embassy, Lekki, and Christ Embassy, Ikeja.

During the closing session in Ikeja, Pastor Chris gave spiritual guidance to his members on what God showed him as regards the top three contestants of the 2023 presidential election.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome reveals who will win February 25 presidential election

In a related article, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the general overseer of the Christ Embassy Church, recently disclosed who God revealed to him will govern Nigeria better and win the forthcoming presidential election.

In a metaphorical endorsement of Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, on Friday, February 17, the cleric literarily said Obi is God's preferred president for Nigeria and will win the February 25 election.

The cleric narrated the spiritual stance of three leading candidates in the poll: Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Bola Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC) and their counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

According to religious leader, the first candidate in his revelation is not himself but under the devil's influence. He said:

"He is under the influence of a devil. The devil was mocking and laughing, scoffing at Nigerians. The devil is using him. It is a wicket spirit of darkness, a mocker. The devil's name is jackal. A jackal is a trickster, a swindler, who usually operate on behalf of another for deception. This demon is mocking Nigeria. But he has been cut off.

Source: Legit.ng