US superstars Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, and Nas are the top three rappers of all time according to a report by Billboard

The likes of Eminem. Lil Wayne, 2Pac, Snoop Dogg, Drake, and Nicki Minaj, among others, also made the top ten list of rap GOATs

Hip-hop heads shared mixed reactions to the top ten list with many questioning why Jay-Z is topping the list instead of 2Pac

Billboard has reportedly ranked the top 10 rappers of all time. The list has sparked a heated debate among hip-hop heads.

Billboard has ranked the top 10 rappers of all time. Image: @beyonce, @eminem, @litunechi

According to Daily Loud, a hip-hop page, the first hip-hop billionaire, Jay-Z, topped the list released by Billboard. Kendrick Lamar came in second while Jay-Z's arch-rival in the industry, Nas, took the third spot.

Rappers including Eminem, Lil Wayne, 2Pac, Drake, The Notorious BIG, Snoop Dogg, and Nicki Minaj also made it to the top ten list of hip-hop GOATs. Taking to Twitter, Daily Loud captioned its post:

Hip-hop fans react to the top 10 list

The list sparked a heated debate in Daily Loud's comment section. Hip-hop heads shared mixed views on the list with many saying Jay-Z doesn't deserve the top spot.

@AlexTheAug said:

"Lmao, Drake and Nicki Minaj don’t belong anywhere near this list."

@Queen_Shady wrote:

"Jay Z? FOR WHAT? RUINING SONGS?"

@PelotonDonJaun commented:

"Embarrassing list. Jay-Z never even had his own style or flow. Kendrick isn’t known worldwide. Nas was hot for a 4-year span. Pac is the goat. Nobody on this list is on his level. Nobody's got statues built but Pac. Nobody's teaching classes at universities on this list but Pac."

@Augi_T said:

"Nah, Jay-Z at 1 ain’t it. Where’s Kanye? Also, 2Pac > Kendrick Lamar easily."

@ReportsbyWario added:

"Kendrick over Eminem is ridiculous, sorry."

