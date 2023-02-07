Over the last few days, Afrobeat singer Temilade Openiyi has been the cynosure and pride of both the Nigerian music industry and the country

Tems, as she is usually referred to, recently became the first full Nigerian woman to win a Grammy award for her collaborative efforts with Future and Drake on Wait For You.

However, some other Nigerian women ran this race before Tems; they were nominated for the Grammy award but didn't get over the line

In this article, Legit.ng has compiled a list of other Nigerian women that have been nominated for Grammy awards but didn't win

Success is defined in many forms. However, winning individual awards, especially ones that your peers globally deem you worthy of, is always seen as the pinnacle of one's career and the highest level of recognition of a singer, footballer and even for academicians' talent and hard work.

The first Nigerian artist to get nominated for a Grammy award was King Sunny Ade for his 1983 record Syncro system. Since then, many other Nigerian creatives have also earned recognition for their works, including Chimamanda Adichie, Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Sikiru Adepoju.

Tems recently became the first entirely bred Nigerian woman to win a Grammy Award for her craft that started and matured in Nigeria.

But there have been other women who were also in pole position to achieve this feat. Legit.ng in this article has highlighted 7 Nigerian women who were nominated for the Grammy awards in the past but missed out by a margin.

1. Chimamanda Adichie (2015):

Internationally renowned Nigerian author, writer and literacy icon Chimamanda Adichie was nominated and won a Grammy award in 2015 as a credited artist on Beyonce's self-titled album in 2013.

Adichie's famous speech, We Should All Be Feminist, was sampled by Beyonce on Flawless. The project was nominated in the album of the year category at the 2015 Grammy awards.

2. Kah-Lo

Nigerian born UK-raised singer and songwriter, Kah Lo received a Grammy nomination for her work DJ Riton, a British DJ. Riton and Kah Lo released Rinse & Repeat, a 2016 mega hit in the UK.

The single went on to top several UK music charts, it was also nominated for the Best Dance Recording at the 2017 Grammy awards.

3. Cynthia Erivo 2017 & 2021

Nigerian-born British singer Cynthia Erivo, got her first Grammy nomination in 2017 for her work on 'Colour Purple'. She also received a plaque for the Best Musical Theater Album at the 2017 Grammys.

In 2021, Cynthia Erivo's Stand Up was nominated for a Grammy Best for best song written for visual media. The song was used on the award-winning film 'Harriet' directed by Kasi Lemmons.

4. Tiwa Savage 2019:

The Number 1 African Bahd Gyal, Tiwa Savage isn't left out of this esteemed list. She was nominated for a Grammy award in 2019 for her contribution to Coldplay's Everyday Life. Tiwa featured on Coldplay's Eko, her stinging vocals were a strong focus on the track.

The project was nominated for the album of the year.

5. Jen Nkiru 2021

Jen Nkiru is a British-Nigerian filmmaker and director. She was nominated and won a Grammy for Best Music Video at the 2021 awards.

Nkiru was the director of Beyonce's inspirational music video, Brown Skin Girl, featuring Wizkid and Blue Ivy.

6. Shade Adu:

The queen mother on this list is Helen Folasade Adu, popularly known as Sade Adu. She was born in the ancient city of Ibadan on January 16, 1959.

She is the first women with Nigerian roots to ever be recognised by the Grammy awards for her 1985 record that won her the 'Best New Act' in 1986.

Sade Adu went on afterwards to win 4 Grammy awards, including the "Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal" category with "No Ordinary Love" in 1994, the "Best Pop Vocal Album" category with "Lovers Rock" in 2002, and the "Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals" category with "Soldier of Love" in 2011.

7. Tems

And finally, Tems she is the at the moment the cynosure of Nigeria's music. Some have even dared to call her the best Nigerian artist at the moment.

She was first nominated for a Grammy award in 2021 for her work on the Wizkid global hit track, Essence but they missed out. While in 2022, the leader of the Rebel gang, received 3 Grammy nominations at the 2023 Annual Grammy Awards. The nominations are Beyonce’s Renaissance for Album of the year where Tems is credited as a songwriter.

Tems wouldn't be denied in 2023 for her 2022 collaboration with Future, Wait For You.

