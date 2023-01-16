Every year, the Nigerian music scene keeps growing with amazing talents of diversified sounds, and a fan base to reckon with

Last year witnessed an array of good sounds from uprisings and established artists who represented the country around the world

Legit.ng has gone further to compile a list of some up-and-coming artists to keep an eye on this in this year 2023

As the Nigerian music industry continues to gain global recognition for its burgeoning genre Afrobeats and other indigenous sounds that distinguish us on a global scale, it is only meaningful that Legit.ng compiles a list of upcoming acts who have given us a taste of their potential in the previous year.

Here is a list that says we want you to blossom and extend beyond the limits of your spectrum.

Nigerian uprising artists, Ruger, Seyi Vibez and Young John Credit: @rugerofficial, @seyi_vibez, @youngjohn

Source: Instagram

Your sound has made minds appreciate the skill of stretching to accommodate the new stakes of uniqueness.

Here are the seven uprising artists, in no particular order, to watch out for in 2023:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

1. Magixx

The Mavin honey bunny, broke into the scene with his 2021 hit "Love Don’t Cost a Thing," which was contained in his eponymous extended play (EP). He went on to feature Ayra Star on the drippy hit to claim more airplay. Magixx was nominated for the Headies Rookie of the Year 2022. His recent EP, Atom, had "All Over" as the best song, while other songs on the project appeared impressive. With two progressive EPs, Magixx has some untapped fire in him pulsing to explode.

2. Young John

The popular record producer-turn-singer went underground after gathering fame from the production credits of some industry hits during the 2010s. He came back into the scene with his hit song, Dada. Young John’s return surprised his fans when he unveiled his deal with Chocolate City with the release of Dada off his first extended play, Love Is Not Enough. Nine months after his reappearance, the hotshot now boasts two EPs in his catalogue. For someone with a great history in the music industry and having won the Headies Producer of the Year award in 2016, the world has yet to enjoy his versatility, and we hope to see that this year.

3. Seyi Vibez

The Nigerian street-pop act has been underground for a while before breaking into the mainstream with his hit track Chance, which appeared on his debut album Billion Dollar Baby. Seyi Vibez has amassed a following since his major breakthrough in late 2022. His hit single Chance debuted at No. 19 on the UK Afrobeats Chart. Seyi's music documents the gritty day-to-day experiences of artisans, touts, traders, passersby, and motorists—basically, the activities that pulsate across Nigerian streets. His deliveries are channeled through indigenous Yoruba sounds for more authenticity. Seyi Vibez started this year with the release of a 5-track extended play, Memory Card that recently ranks as the No. 1 album on the Nigeria Apple Music Top Albums Chart. It is only exciting to fold our arms and watch how the uprising intends to hold down his growing fandom this year.

4. Oxlade

Oxlade has been active on the Nigerian music scene for a while, with two extended plays to boast of. The pop artist was able to stay atop the highly competitive 2022 airwaves that witnessed Burna Boy’s Last Last, Asake’s range of hits, Kizz Daniel’s Buga, alongside his Colours-show hit single Ku Lo Sa. His love-infected 2022 hit track demonstrates that Oxlade has more tricks up his sleeve, and we can only hope he proves it this year.

5. Bayanni

Marvin’s fresh voice got recognition in the music scene with the release of his self-titled EP, with TaTaTa gaining widespread acceptance across social platforms like TikTok and Instagram. The Bayanni EP heavies on the spurring potential of the artist’s dreamy falsetto, and we desire that he blooms soon.

6. Fave

The uprising act under Mr Eazi’s EmPawa imprint has gained fans with her delectable sonic deliveries. Her lyrics are emotional and slide their way into hearts at first hearing. Fave has proven to be another growing diva in the Nigerian music industry, with the potential to walk into the crown of global fame like Tems.

7. Ruger

Ruger is a fast-rising artist signed to the Nigerian record label Jonzing World. He broke into the scene with his sensational track, ‘One Shirt’. One shirt was an impressive track that did not fully establish Ruger's sonic and lyrical prowess. People didn't start to rate him until Bounce was released alongside his debut Pandemic extended play. The We We singer is a songbird brimming with talent too daunting for his peers. Ruger’s songwriting comes with a creative confidence that is farfetched. His most recent release Asiwaju, was (and still is) the ultimate earworm that etched itself into the sound waves of 2022 detty December. With two extended plays under his belt, the fearless Dancehall/Afrobeats artist is likely to take the industry by storm.

Meet 8 Nigerian Singers That Got Big International Breaks

The global expansion of the Nigerian music industry at the moment is unsustainable, and Afrobeats is leading the charge.

Nigerian sounds have gradually displaced Reggae, Reggaeton, and Dancehall as global party starters and club music.

Legit.ng has highlighted eight Nigerian musicians who took their trade and craft international and received big breaks in 2022.

Source: Legit.ng