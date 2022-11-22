A Twitter post comparing South African stars DJ Black Coffee and Master KG has sparked a heated debate on social media

Some fans said that DJ Black Coffee is overrated and hasn't released a hit as big as Master KG's Jerusalema in his career

Others said the two must not be compared because they make different music and both are good in their respective genres

Peeps added that the Grammy award-winning DJ had not released a hit song in a while, meaning Master KG (who has been dropping hit after hit) is a better DJ and producer.

According to ZAlebs, the debate started when controversial Twitter user with the handle @ChrisExcel102 compared the two stars. He tweeted:

"As you grow up, you’ll start realising that Master KG is better than Black Coffee."

Twitter users weighed in on the comparison, suggesting that DJ Black Coffee is overrated. Some said the two stars must not be compared because they make different types of music and are both great at what they do.

@JAYMESR22 wrote:

"They make totally different music, the fact that you think Master KG is better is because you are not Black coffees target market."

@thapza150 SAID:

"But master KG songs are like amapiano. They are all the same, just recycled beats."

@peekay2485 commented:

"It’s not a competition; Twitter and Facebook are both social media apps that are doing well but are not rivals. Learn that not everything should be compared."

