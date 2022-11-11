“Na Igbo Cause Am”: Singer Bella Shmurda Shares Story of How He Made His Producer Cry for 24 Hours, Fans React
- Fast-rising Afrobeat singer Bella Shmurda recently stirred emotions online with a short story he shared on his page
- Bella had revealed in the short story shared on his page that he made his music producer cry for hours during a recent studio session
- The Young Alhaji, as he is usually referred to, said his producer couldn't help but cry profusely as he sang about his struggles in life
Fast-rising Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda has sparked emotions online with a recent tweet he shared on his Twitter page.
In a series of tweets, the singer revealed how he made his music producer cry profusely for hours during a recent studio session while they recorded a new track.
Bella noted that the song they recorded that made his producer weep was about his struggles and some of his saddest moments in life.
“If I make Christian music today, you will play it at the club”: Wizkid brags as he drops album, fans react
The Afrostreet sensation, who recently released his second studio album, Hypertension, seems already back in the studio working on a new project.
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
See Bella Shmurda's tweet about making his producer weep like a baby below:
See how Nigerians reacted to Bella Shmurda's story about making his producer cry for hours:
@suddenlyeleniyan:
"All this na normal cruise wey we Dey share for WhatsApp status jare!!! No dey come here dey disturb us."
@dj_vj_noman:
"Weree no release the song oooo. No put all of us in trouble."
@gatuzo_dc:
"The story touch him also na why he dey cry."
@blaqgreek:
"Take the Canadian we*d from his hands bro."
@spycemusic_:
"Na water plenty for the producer eyes."
@layol_presidency:
"Omo which kind life be dis."
@djmagicbeatz:
"Get him a bucket."
"Go and buy original," Bella Shmurda hilariously replies fan who said he can't find his songs on Apple Music
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that fast-rising Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda recently stirred funny reactions online with a reply he gave a fan who said he couldn't find his songs on Apple Music.
The singer recently held an Instagram live session; he interacted with his fans and revealed that he was set to release his debut 15-track album.
However, during the live session, one fan asked Bella where he could listen to his songs because he couldn't find them on the streaming platform Apple Music.
Source: Legit.ng