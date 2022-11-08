A video clip of Davido from his recently held concert in New York, America, trends online stirring reactions among fans

Davido, in the viral clip, was seen thrilling fans with his waist while performing at his Timeless concert in New York, and it has got people talking

After causing a massive storm with his alluring waist movement, Davido was later seen jumping into the crowd as he continued to perform

Internationally renowned Nigerian singer and Afrobeat maestro Davido, who recently returned to music, have sparked reactions online with a new dance move he threw down at his latest concert in New York.

A clip of the singer twisting and twirling his waist while on stage during his comeback show at Irving Plaza in New York has been trending online.

A video of Davido whining and twisting his waist sends ladies into overdrive as the clip goes viral online. Photo credit: @davido

Fans of the Afrobeat artist couldn't get enough of Davido, and the video of him twisting his waist while performing on stage has got people talking.

The DMW boss, at some point, was seen in the clip jumping into the crowd as he continued to perform.

This is the first of a series of concerts scheduled for the singer as he goes on tour to promote his latest album, Timeless.

Watch the trending clip of Davido twisting his waist below:

See how netizens reacted to the clip of Davido whining waist during his New York concert

@boymekx:

"Congratulations OBO, Big Wiz don pave way for una."

@stackchyna__:

"Listening to obo songs right now see me crying this man Dey sing I swear to God."

@endylight1:

"It’s really amazing to see Davido back on stage with his great energy and passion for music. Timeless."

@4gb_rrhk:

"Who be that wey won move obo chain."

@fortunebase_____:

"30BG Is not playing men."

@pesaro_dc_5:

"Obo get yansh oh."

@banky_banka:

"You can’t love Davido less."

@babygirl_shewa:

"The lady touching his chest and teat!! That’s me . We die here."

