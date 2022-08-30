Veteran music producers and record label executives ID Cabasa, Kenny Ogungbe and Asha Gangali join forces to pursue together a Nigerian music mission for Afrobeat

They revealed that they are on a mission to sustain the current momentum of the Nigerian music industry and mould the next generation of Afrobeat stars

The Naija Star Search show was recently launched, and Legit.ng was there to witness the first talent hunt show fully Afrobeat-based hit the ground running

The Nigerian music industry is currently at its peak of power, with Afrobeat sounds dominating airwaves across the globe. Its products like Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Tems and others sell-out shows in Europe, America and even Asia.

However, how long will this dominance last, or can this international prevalence be for? Does it have a shelf date?

ID Cabasa, Kenny Ogungbe and Asha Gangali at the launch of talent hunt show, Naija star search

Source: Original

Well, some Nigerian music greats with foresight beyond most, who seek to ensure that the current growth never wanes and intends to sustain the momentum, have put work in place to help mould the next generation of Afrobeat flagbearers.

Legendary music executive Kenny Ogungbe, aka Baba Keke, the CEO of music label Kennis Music; ID Cabasa and Asha Gangali are the heads saddled with the responsibility to help mould and bring forth this new generation of Afrobeat musicians.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

They intend to achieve this in partnership with popular cable TV company StarTimes with a talent hunt show called the Naija Star Search.

"We're working on the future of Afrobeat music": Kenny Ogungbe

Baba Keke spoke at the press briefing revealing the mission of the project. He said:

"We are trying to package what can sustain Nigerian music so that 10 years down the line, when the likes of Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido start to slow down, there is a new wave of talents to carry on from where they stopped."

The Kennis Music boss also revealed that the talent hunt would focus on certain demographics because the project's aim is all about the future of Afrobeat. He said:

"To sustain Afrobeat we need to pick young talents from their teens and early 20s, we will drill them, mould them, inculcate discipline and teach them how to navigate the industry. The likes of Wizkid, Davido Burna Boy started as teenagers too"

"We're grooming artists who will carry on the Afrobeat legacy": ID Cabasa

Veteran music producer ID Cabasa also spoke at the event and shed more light on the mission of the project:

"We are on a mission to sustain the momentum of the Nigerian music ecosystem. Most competition wants to make instant men, that's not our goal."

"It is easy to blow but very difficult to sustain, we intend to teach these new crop of talents that will come through how to stay disciplined and carry on the Afrobeat legacy."

ID Cabasa, who produced Olamide's Eni Duro, also further revealed that the show organisers intend to work with the top seven talents that make it to the finals. He noted that they would all be signed to record labels, marketed and promoted, not just the winner.

"We don't intend just to discover and leave these guys be, no, just to let a tip of the iceberg out, we will keep the top seven finalists and sign them to a record label. We would also promote, market, and teach them how to navigate the industry."

"This is the first talent hunt show fully focused on Afrobeat," Asha Gangali

The third of the judges on the show, ace music talent scout Asha Gangali, also spoke, and he said:

"This is the first talent hunt show fully focused on Afrobeat, and this is so because it is the biggest music sound in the world. It has displaced the once popular dancehall music."

"However, the reason why some artists don't blow is because of a simple thing which is 'wrong formula', how would you say you're looking for an Afrobeat singer, but you've them singing Luther Vandross? We intend to correct that."

Nigerian music enthusiasts and artists gather for Kennis Music Bites Event in Lagos to discuss 'new dimension'

Many music enthusiasts, artists, and stakeholders gathered at the Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, for the first edition of the Kennis Music Bites.

It was a musical conference which saw the Kennis Music team unveil some of the scheduled activities of the music powerhouse in 2022 and beyond.

The musical conference tagged 'The Next Episode' had a music discussion segment and engagement, a new brand unveiling, social gifting and a payment platform that leverages music to celebrate mobile consumers, ultimately creating wealth empowerment for Nigerians through entertainment.

Source: Legit.ng