Award-winning musician Beyoncé has just released her much-anticipated album Renaissance after it was leaked a few days before its release date

Beyoncé has taken to her Twitter account to thank the Beyhive for vowing to not listen to the leaked songs and waiting for her to drop them

Fans are flocking to their timelines to share their own thoughts on the body of work, with many impressed with the irreplaceable hitmaker's creativity

Beyoncé fans have finally gotten a taste of Renaissance, which was released this morning, Friday, 29 July.

Beyoncé has taken to social media to thank her fans for not listening to the leaked version of 'Renaissance'. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

This album has wowed many members of Beyoncé's fan club, the Beyhive, who have showered the artist with compliments. However, Beyoncé's journey in Renaissance was not all rosy. The album was leaked two days before its release, but fortunately, her devoted fanbase was too loyal to listen to the leaked version. According to News24, they vowed to wait for the release.

Beyoncé has thanked her fans for their undying support. She posted the following on Twitter:

Furthermore, as reported by News24, the Break My Soul hitmaker was accused of sampling Get Along With You by singer Kelis without her permission.

Beyhive's reaction to Beyoncé’s fire album

The heavily supportive fandom has chosen to ignore all that is bad about this comeback and focus on the body of work at hand.

@jasonpanini said:

"I repeat!!! THIS IS NOT THE SAME BEYONCE… she has grown and evolved as an artist so go into listening to this album with an open mind. 10/10 her mind!!! #RENAISSANCE #beyonce"

@alientoez wrote:

"Solid album from start to finish. Her best work 10/10. Give that lady another Grammy."

@IamBthompson shared:

"Bruh she DELIVERED!!! This album is an experience musically! She took us on a nice journey… I'm not okay. HOW DARE SHE! #RENAISSANCE #Beyonce"

@NickSolo901 posted:

"So immersed in this album! #Beyonce outdid herself once again!!! It's just so well produced! From the transitions, beat sequencing, vocals etc. #RENAISSANCE"

@QueenYoNasDa commented:

"I can’t wait to go to this concert #Beyonce I’m wearing big hair, sequins, platform boots and long gloves."

@_jasmineshanice added:

"Beyoncé G Knowles-Carter really did her dam* thing with this album. The fact that all the songs just run together Let me know that this is a body of work. She wasn’t just making songs. It’s truly art. #Beyonce #beyonceisBACK"

Tems acknowledged as songwriter on Beyonce's album

Nigerian singer and BET Awards winner Tems attained another feat on the international scene as she was acknowledged as one of the composers on Beyonce’s soon-to-be-released album dubbed Renaissance.

This comes after the US singer dropped the tracklists for her new album, which is scheduled for release on July 29.

Tems was credited on track 10, “Move”. Aside from the Nigerian singer, Nigerian-British producer Richard Olowaranti Mbu Isong (P2J) was also credited on the album.

