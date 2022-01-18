Nigerian singer Simi recently showed people that even her daughter, Deja is not spared from any form of dragging

In a video sighted online, Simi's daughter was crying for the chips she held and the singer told her to either say please or get out of her car

At some point, Deja kicked Simi and the singer advised her to put the energy in the video into her education

Nigerian singer Simi is well-loved especially for the kind of banter and hilarious moments she shares with her husband, Adekunle Gold.

In a video sighted on Instagram, the mum of one was in a car with her daughter who tried to get chips from her without using magic words.

As Deja refused to say the word please, Simi threw the chips in her mouth which got the toddler angry to the point of whining and kicking.

The singer eventually succumbed and she threatened to throw the toddler out of her car if she did not say thank you.

Simi also advised her daughter to put the energy she used in kicking and fighting for food into her studies.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

abdallah___b:

" Nigerian mothers with this line. A mother said to her child who told her he's hungry "be hungry for knowledge."

effiomjuliet

"Put this same energy into your education. Simi is funny."

zoftig_sucre:

"Lion no dey born goat."

arllegra:

"Thought it was only us Simi dey give gbas gbos, even her own daughter is not exempted."

vheeny_:

"Even Deja dey collect if she no say pls."

i_amolawale:

"Simi is a bully."

el_ccego:

"Simi you be disciplinarian."

