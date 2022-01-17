Nigerian singer Burna Boy has taken to social media with a request that has got people wondering what is going on with him

The Grammy award-winning entertainer revealed that he wants to be numb to feelings and he would give whatever it costs

While some people could relate to Burna Boy's predicament, others could not help but point out that his ex-lover Stefflon Don has broken his heart

Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy has got people talking with the kind of request he threw out to the public.

The singer who recently ended things with his British rapper girlfriend, Stefflon Don, revealed on his Instagram story channel that he wants to be dead to feelings or emotions.

Burna Boy also revealed that he is willing to pay whatever it costs to anyone who could help him achieve the feat.

"I don't want to feel anything. I don't want to ever have emotions again. Who knows what I can do to achieve this? I will pay whatever. I swear!"

Nigerians react

lannis____:

"Breakfast reach odogwu turn e won dey emotionless."

talkwithchiomy:

"Odogwu still loves aunty London."

amarachiozioma92:

"Could he be saying this coz of steff??"

fheytii:

"But you say you be Odogwu naa normally you no suppose feel anything "

andra_oscar:

"Exactly. Can you all see?? Money is not everything."

bob_of_lagos_:

"Sha baba don chop breakfast ni?"

elvis___ranking:

"One thing you can’t hide is when you’re crippled inside. Sending Burna Boy love and light."

bethanycherub:

"Dem don serve odogwu secret break fast... "

Stefflon Don reacts as Burna Boy says he has no wife

Several times in the past, Burna Boy and British rapper Stefflon Don granted interviews of their intention to get married and have children together.

However, with the Nigerian singer's post on Instagram about not having a wife, it did not look like everything was fine between the lovers.

Stefflon Don reacted to the statement on her Twitter page, and according to her, no matter how much love and loyalty people are shown, they are not solid but fake.

