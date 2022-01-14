Bose Ogulu, Burna Boy's mum and manager has been commended different times for pushing him to greatness

She recently disclosed in an interview that she and her son do not think that they should be spending money on the same things

Burna's mum however has found a way to bring her son's wild ideas to life without breaking the bank

Bose Ogulu, the mother and manager of self-acclaimed African Giant, Burna Boy, has revealed the most difficult element of her job in a new video on CNN’s African Voices.

Burna's mother admitted that when it comes to spending money, she does not go on a wild ride like her son.

Bose Ogulu says Burna Boy comes up with crazy ideas without thinking of cost Photo credit: @thenamix

According to her, when it comes to expenditure, she and the singer don't think they should be spending money on the same things.

The manager further added that Burna Boy comes up with lone projects or video shoots which can sometimes be really crazy without thinking about the cost.

Bose admitted that her initial reaction used to be opposition, but now she has found a way to give her son close to what he wants or substitutes which won't cost a lot of money.

Luckily, Burna Boy's creative director who brings most of his crazy ideas to life is also his sister, Ronami Ogulu.

Watch the video below:

Burna Boy warns stage jumpers at concert

Top Nigerian music star, Burna Boy, addressed fans fond of jumping on stage at concerts. During the Twice as Tall star’s show, the self-styled Odogwu addressed the crowd and made his dislike known for stage jumpers.

The music star said he knows it is all love when fans decide to jump on stage and that it took him a long while to get used to it.

However, Burna added that he can’t be sure if the ‘stage jumper’ is someone he has offended in the past and he might decide to ‘enter them’.

