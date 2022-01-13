2021 was a very eventful year in the history of the Nigerian music industry, seeing as records were broken, coveted awards were brought home and of course, we saw the rise of amazing new talents.

Some of these new kids on the block dropped songs that went viral last year, especially on TikTok and even went the extra mile to top foreign charts.

Fast rising singers that will top charts this year. Photo credit: @temsbaby/@lojaymusic/@ayrastarr/@ckay_yo

Source: Instagram

Seeing as these new acts have managed to secure a place for themselves in this music industry, it is only a matter of time before they become the Wizkd and Davido of their time.

Legit.ng has put together a list of fast-rising stars likely to blow our minds this year.

1. Ayra Starr

If you have not heard the song Bloody Samaritan, you must be living under a rock. Ayra dropped this single off her album and even your favourite celebrities were dancing to the coordinated steps.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Seeing how well Rema is doing, Don Jazzy is definitely going to take Ayra Starr to the mind-blowing level this year as well.

2. Tems

Tems is not exactly a new kid on the block, but her career took a huge turn with her feature on Wizkid's Essence.

Tems is now a Grammy nominee and we hope to hear crazy tunes from her this year.

3. Ckay

One fast-rising act that the video app TikTok worked massively for in 2021 was Ckay with his Love Nwantiti single.

The song which went viral globally topped charts and earned the singer much-deserved recognition. We look forward to seeing him break more records this year.

4. Buju

Buju needs to go harder into our years this year as he blew our minds last year with his singles and collaborations as well.

There is definitely more from where all that came from and we are ready.

5. The Cavemen

Lovers of highlife could not get enough of the Cavemen last year with their back to back hits and album.

The duo have gone on to capture the hearts of music lovers around the world with their electric performances and unique take on highlife that would leave listeners utterly mesmerised.

6. Victony

Victony sealed his place in the hearts of music lovers with his single with Mayorkun, Holy Father.

The singer managed to make such a banger despite his health condition and fans are patiently waiting to see what he has in store for them this year.

7. Lojay

Lojay is another fast-rising act who dropped a single, Monalisa, that captured the hearts of many last year.

He has also done some impressive collaborations that have kept fans anticipating more this year.

8. Ruger

Ruger's Bounce was an anthem last year, he rose to prominence earlier with his unique sound and interesting look, sporting an eyepatch.

Just like others, he enjoyed the notoriety that came with a successful year, and one can only imagine what this year holds for him.

9. Fave

She utilised social media platforms, particularly Twitter, to showcase her talent and share videos of herself freestyling, which eventually got her recognition.

Her single Baby Riddim instantly became a favourite last year and even though she is not as popular as others on the list yet, this year looks promising with hard work.

10. Zinoleesky

Zinoleesky is a fast-rising Nigerian artiste with incredible range and the ability to surprise listeners on any given song.

The young man is signed to Naira Marley's record label and he was able to top charts last year. Hopefully, he does not relent this year.

In conclusion, we hope that 2022 will even be a bigger year for the Nigerian music industry and these new acts will not only secure the bag but their places as well.

Phyno hosts Burna Boy, Timaya, others in Lagos home

After weeks of touring and performing in concerts, rap musician Phyno finally had some free time for himself and he decided to spend it with friends and colleagues in the music industry.

The rapper opened the doors to his home to superstars like Burna Boy, Jude Engees, Ruger, Peruzzi Vibes among others.

An excited Phyno took to his Instasotry channel with several videos which appeared to have been recorded during the game session of the hangout.

Source: Legit.ng