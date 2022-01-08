Tiwa Savage has taken to social media to ask fans if she should continue living the chubby life or hit the gym to get back to her old self

The singer took to her Inatagram story channel to tell Nigerians in love with her new shape to accept the big stomach that comes with it

While some people noted that they would like the slim Tiwa Savage back, others have urged her to stay in the thick league

Tiwa Savage took Nigerians by surprise when she turned up months ago bigger ad thicker than her usual self.

It however appears that the singer is considering going to the gym to get back her slim frame, but not without the consent of her fans.

Fans say they love Tiwa Savage anyhow she looks Photo credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Chubby or not?

The mum of one took to her Instagram story channel with a post asking anyone who likes her chubby to speak up before she hits the gym.

In another post, Tiwa told those who like her thick thighs and behind to like the stomach that comes with it because they go hand in hand.

See the post below:

Fans react

mr.chukwi_:

"Mama anyhow anyhow you are still pretty."

fheytii:

"If you’re chubby others come be wetin abeg please we love you like this."

tolulopejanet:

"If you’re doing it for us, please don’t, you’re perfect."

nellyblessing91:

"Whatever you like is what we like"

wendybelle_oriahi:

" How ironic? You love them thick but you don’t want the stomach "

iamkizito__leo:

"@tiwasavage anything u do is correct and right."

fumedfoodsltd:

"No bone zone, na thick babes sure pass! Ride on mama jam jam."

Tiwa Savage gives new year advice

Popular female musician, Tiwa Savage gave useful new year advice to her fans and followers on Instagram.

The self-acclaimed number one African bad girl share new beautiful photos of herself and a feel-good video with some of her girls on her Instagram page and accompanied them with short but meaningful advice.

Tiwa cautioned her fans to mind who they share their secrets with as they might be people who go around to spill them out.

