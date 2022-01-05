Popular singer, Duncen Mighty has got people thanking God on his behalf after he survived a ghastly car crash which could have cost his life

The singer shared evidence to prove the severity of the accident and also revealed that the unfortunate incident occurred on January 2nd

Duncan Mighty thanked the people who rescued him from the river his car plunged into after a trailer with failed brakes faced him

January 2nd 2022 will forever be etched in the memory of popular singer Duncan Mighty as God literally gave him another chance at life.

Taking to his Instagram page with a heart full of gratitude, the singer shared a video of himself heavily bandaged and unconscious on a hospital bed as he received care.

Fans and colleagues congratulate Duncan Mighty Photo credit: @duncanmighty

Source: Instagram

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In another post the singer gave vivid details of the accident which seemed to have been caused by a trailer with failed brakes.

Duncan's car plunged into the river and he was rescued by some youths.

"GOD bless you all for your prayers, 2nd January on our way to uyo our vehicle drove straight into the river after a trailer on a high speed failed break was the last thing i can remember. Next is seeing myself in a hospital . GOD MADE NO BE MAN MADE. To our rescuers ikwa ibom / ogoni youths GOD BLESS YOU MORE AND MORE I've been discharged and sound . Na today i get another second hand phone I say make i cassette the good news."

See the post below:

Reactions

ugoccie:

"God is great Get well soon."

shangeorgefilms:

" oh lord, we bless God, sorry my darling brother. It is well wit u ❤"

2sectwinsofficial:

"God is with you! Get well soon "

audumaikori:

"Oh wow!! May you recover speedily brother ! So sorry about this but thank God for life."

egovernor0712:

"The healing power of God is coming upon you now in Jesus name amen"

joshuaagbonviri:

"Quick recovery ijn. Nothing will happen to you because you haven't finish your mission here on earth you will live long to fulfill the goodness of God."

Robbers attack actress Kemi Afolabi in traffic

Nigerian actress, Kemi Afolabi, was left traumatized after she and her driver were attacked by robbers in traffic.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star explained that the incident happened at Arepo on her way back home from a movie location.

Afolabi added that her whole body was left with injuries and pains after they broke her windscreen and they cut her arm with a cutlass.

Source: Legit.ng