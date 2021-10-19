Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage is the current topic of interest on social media seeing as her intimate tape recently circulated social media

The mum of one has made it clear that she is unbothered by the event and has moved past it as Nigerians jump to her defence on Instagram

In a video sighted on Instagram, 2baba's wife, Annie Idibia was seen commending Tiwa Savage as a street in Lagos has been named after her

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has been trending on social media following the distribution of her intimate tape on social media.

Tiwa was, however, not caught off guard as she had revealed in an interview that she was the one in the tape and someone was trying to use it to extort money from her.

Tiwa Savage gets street named after her Photo credit: @tiwasavage/@tunezmediablog

Source: Instagram

Tiwa Savage street

In the midst of all of this, the singer is still getting the deserved accolades as a Lagos street has been named after her.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

2baba's wife and actress, Annie Idibia, who was jogging came across the street sign and congratulated Tiwa Savage.

Using a funny accent, Annie gave kudos to the Somebody's Son crooner and assured young ladies out there that somebody's son would find them.

According to her, Tiwa Savage has already said the prayer on their behalf.

See the post below:

Reactions

A lot of people found Annie's video hilarious, read some of the comments sighted below:

shes_spotless:

"Wow."

nkwazedaniel:

"nice one our original wifey."

iamharrietbby:

"Tiwa!!"

mary.okolie.9:

"Lady supporting lady, bless up."

nella_tony:

"Prayer, GISTLOVER is coming back with full force."

omadakate:

"Na calabar lady dey talk??"

Blackmailed over intimate tape

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage was in a dilemma as she revealed that she was being blackmailed by someone.

In a chat with a radio station in New York, the mother of one stated that the person blackmailing her has a sex tape of her with her current boyfriend.

Tiwa, however, noted that she was not ready to part with her money as the blackmailer might continue to request more money if she sends the first one.

Source: Legit.ng