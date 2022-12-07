The Nigeria police force got its work spotlighted in the new TV series, Crime and Justice Lagos

At the private premiere of the yet-to-be-released series, which Legit attended, Folu Storms, who played the lead role, shared her experience with a police officer on her way home

Jammal Ibrahim, also a lead cast in the series, spoke on how police treat young men in Nigeria and his experience

African streaming service, Showmax, hosted guests to an exclusive screening of its latest Nigerian original series: Crime and Justice Lagos, on Tuesday, December 6, ahead of its Thursday, December 8, premiere.

Crime and Justice Lagos is a police procedural and crime series set against the backdrop of Africa's largest and most densely populated city, Lagos. It centres around the activities of the fictional Serious and Special Crimes Unit (SSCU), led by its charismatic boss, Deputy Commissioner of Police Femi Biboye (William Benson), and made up of an elite team of top detectives joined by Superintendent Kelechi 'KC' Farasin (Folu Storms) and Superintendent Danladi Dikko (Jammal Ibrahim).

The series follows a growing list of other Nigerian originals the streaming service launched in Nigeria in 2022, including The Real Housewives of Lagos, Journey of the Beats, Diiche, and Flawsome.

Cast of Crime and Justice Lagos Folu Storms and Jammal Ibrahim share their experience with Nigerian police officers.

Much like the critically acclaimed Kenyan version, the series is inspired by real-life crime stories that have made headlines in the Metropolitan city over the years. The series comes with new episodes and a fresh storyline weekly.

The screening was held at the Genesis Cinemas in Maryland, Lagos, with cast members in attendance, including Folu Storms, Jammal Ibrahim, Maggie Osuome, Bridget Chigbufue, Femi Durojaiye, and other crew members. Legit.ng was also there.

Speaking after the exclusive media screening, Folu Storms, who acted as Superintendent Kelechi 'KC' Farasin, said Nigeria is a tough place for police officers. Yet, they put everything on the line, even their lives to secure Nigerians, and the series is a day-to-day reality.

She also narrated her experience with a Nigerian police officer who was professional on one of the days on her way home after the day's shoot. Sharing her conversation, she said the officer, after stopping her, noted she was tired, and he advised her to take it easy. She claimed he said

"You can't cheat your body, be going."

Folu advised Nigerians to approach police officers with a bit more empathy and understanding, it makes life a lot easier.

Jammal Ibrahim, who featured in the series as Superintendent Danladi Dikko, revealed that his experience with policemen was a bit different as a young man. To play safe, he said he tries to avoid where policemen are as they approach young men with a little bit of hard love.

General Manager at Showmax Nigeria, Opeoluwa Filani, said the series demonstrates the streaming service’s commitment to telling authentic African stories. Filani said:

“We’re especially excited for it not just because it is set against the backdrop of what is arguably the most interesting city in the world, but because it really captures the pulse of the city and it's unlike anything we’ve ever done before.”

