A dancer on TikTok showed people that he is teaching his girlfriend South African dance moves

Both the TikTok dancer and his girlfriend are Australian, and they were eager to hop onto an amapiano dance trend

The couple was a certified hit, as they embodied the chill vibe necessary to nail any Mzansi moves

South African dances are all the rave on TikTok. The video of the two lovebirds dancing to amapiano left many people charmed.

The TikTok creator taught his girlfriend how to dance amapiano, and they nailed it. Image: TikTok/fynnaves

Source: UGC

This Australian dancer is spreading South African dance moves on social media. The gent dancing with his girlfriend got 300 000 views as they lit the dancefloor.

Australian dancer on TikTok teaches girlfriend South African moves

A TikTokker, @fynnaves, showed his girlfriend how to move to amapiano. In the video, the boyfriend and his girlfriend achieved the saying "the aim is not to sweat" with their moves.

South Africans impressed by foreigners' amapiano dance

Netizens love seeing cute couple moments, and many people thought the video was adorable. South Africans commented with their verdict on whether the nation approves of their dancing capabilities.

@afrikanjeanyus commented:

"She went South African on it. No need to sweat, just moving."

@contei123 commented:

"South Africa approves."

@tamian.1: commented:

"You should just come to South Africa."

@ndurhcele commented:

"Love this."

@misstraay commented:

"Come teach some of us here in SA."

@didikedirileng commented:

"Aiiiibbooo, y’all dance way better than me!"

Source: Briefly.co.za