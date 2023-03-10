A villager taking his child to school spotted a coffin at Kayus Ondabu's homestead gate in Kisii county

Ondabu was shocked by the happenings, wondering why people could subject him to such embarrassment, yet he had never wronged anybody

Nyamarambe acting sub-county Police Commander Thomas Parkolwa said investigations had commenced over the incident

Kayus Ondabu from South Mugirango constituency in Kisii county, has been left in shock after unknown people dumped a coffin at the gate to his home.

The coffin which was dumped at Kayus Ondabu's homestead in Kisii county. Photo: Nation.

Source: UGC

On the morning of Thursday, March 9, residents spotted a wooden coffin measuring approximately 1. 5 metres and alerted Ondabu.

After inspections, the shocked resident found out that the coffin was empty.

Strangely, on top of the coffin was Ondabu's photo, which he had reportedly taken with his son during a graduation ceremony some years back.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ondabu speaks after coffin dumped at his homestead

According to the villagers, the son is pursuing a master's degree.

Shocked with development, Ondabu wondered what wrong he had done for him to be subjected to such an ugly and strange scene

“Let me ask you the people of Tabaka, have I ever wronged anyone here? Don’t I live with the rest of the community harmoniously? Have I ever been caught stealing or doing some sorcery or witchcraft anywhere? Then why should I be subjected to all these?” Ondabu asked as reported by Nation

The local administration has launched investigations to unravel those who dumped the mysterious coffin.

Nyamarambe acting sub-county Police Commander Thomas Parkolwa said it was wrong for people to subject Ondabu's family to such psychological torture.

“Some things which happen are not ordinary and they are shocking even to the investigators. But be assured that when we find out those who left the coffin there, then we will take firm action against them for they have subjected the family through psychological torture,” said Parkolwa.

Dead Bodies found in 80-year-old man's house in Osun

Police from the Osun state command found decomposing headless and decapitated bodies in Pa Abioye's compound in Gbongan town, Ayedaade local government area of the state.

Pa Abioye was said to have worked in a bakery at Abeokuta before relocating to Gbogan.

The shocking update was discovered on Monday, June 19, around 5pm after a resident of Idi-Ifa area of Gbongan town reported at Gbongan police station that there is a terrible odour from Pa Abioye's compound.

Source: TUKO.co.ke