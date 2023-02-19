A couple with hearing disability has detailed their relationship, how they met, and their eventual marriage

Mr and Mrs Sape appeared on the Valentine's Day edition of TV3's NewDay, where they shared their story

The video of the couple with their child as they recalled interesting moments of their love life has surfaced

A hearing-impaired couple named Mr and Mrs Sape has detailed their romantic history, including how they met, fell in love, and got married to make their union official.

The pair shared their love story on the Valentine's Day episode of NewsDay on TV3 Ghana.

How the Sapes met despite being hearing impaired

Speaking to TV3's Berla Mundi on the programme, Mr Sape disclosed that he met his now-wife in church.

He said they both attended the same church and met often. ''We met in church; she sees me, and I see her. We became lovers and married.''

''We've been married for four years,'' Mr Sape told Berla Mundi, according to the sign language interpreter.

How the deaf man Sape asked his wife out

Through the interpreter, Mr Sape said that before he asked his wife out, he had complimented her physical appearance when they first met.

''When I met her, I told her you're very beautiful. What is your name, where do you come from, and what do you do for a living? The conversation started, and we started chatting, had night calls,'' he recalled.

At the same programme, Mrs Sape recounted how she met her now-husband and fell in love before they tied the knot.

