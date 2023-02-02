One wild leopard came into town determined to have a meal and it wasted no time trying to get its fill

A TikTok video went viral as it shows how a leopard sprinted after a dog and then a man on a motorcycle in a savage hunt

Netizens reacted to the viral video and were amazed by the wild animal's scary agility and precision

One leopard attack left people worried about those involved. The video of the attack went viral as it shows how a man and a motorcycle were nearly goners.

A leopard sprang into action trying to catch a dog but chased two men who got involved. Image: TikTok/sophia655899

Source: UGC

The video got millions of views as netizens shared their reactions. People remarked on how lucky the man on the bike was to have survived.

Man on motorcycle nearly gets eaten by leopard

A video on TikTok shows a man cruising down the road on a motorcycle and soon finds himself in the claws of a leopard. The wild animal came from the bushes trying to eat a dog but landed on the man on the moving motorcycle.

Another man came to scare the leopard away by throwing a rock and got attacked himself. Watch the full video below:

People react to video of men attacked by leopard

Online users are always horrified to see wild animals attack. People flooded the comments and many applauded the second man who helped out the biker on the motorcycle. Netizens commented on the second man's bravery even though some thought he was a goner.

emilbarcaru commented:

"The biker saved the dog."

Gembeck83 commented:

"Sorry I’m late, a leopard threw me off my bike."

use569977613141 commented:

"Bruh the end of the vid."

junjie588 commented:

"Bro, doesn't know which meal it should take first."

Jackie_Jackie112 commented:

"Bro thought he can run faster than leopard."

Gordon commented:

"Bike guy saves dog, rock guy saves bike guy. Rock guy may be dead."

Story of Nigeria prophet eaten by lion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about an incident at the University of Ibadan zoo in 1991 where Prophet Daniel Abodunrin had an entirely audacious agenda.

The daring preacher had his mind set on replicating a famous Bible story involving Daniel who was thrown into a lion's den and came out unscathed.

Upon entering the UI zoo's enclosure of lions, the large cats retreated on seeing the prophet, but things quickly took a sad turn.

