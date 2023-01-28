Just some days ago, a young lady went online to call out kid skit maker Kiriku accused him of running away from home and of abandoning her and their mum

Kiriku and his management have reacted to the lady's claim, giving her an ultimatum to delete her false claims or prepare to appear in court

However, the young lady has now come to apologize taking back her fraudulent allegations noting that she only made the claims because she's a huge fan of the young comedian

This isn't the first somebody would go online and make fictitious claims about a celebrity. The latest public figure to fall victim of such evil claim is the fast-rising comedian and skit maker, Kiriku.

Days ago, a particular young lady took to TikTok to call out Kiriku, claiming he was her younger brother.

Reactions have taking to social media to slam the lady that accused Kiriku of abandoning her and his mum. Photo credit: @kiriku/@gossipmilltv

She also went on to claim that since Kiriku got his big break, he had abandoned both her his sister and their mother.

However, the management of the 8-year-old kid skit maker, has come out to debunk the lady's lies. A 240-hours ultimatum was given to the lady to come out and take back her false claim.

She had now come to take back her false allegation, noting that she didn't know that her fictitious post was going to go as viral as it did.

See her new video taking back her false allegations while begging for Kiriku's forgiveness:

See how netizens reacted to the lady begging for Kiriku's forgiveness after lying against him publicly

@donareign1:

"If Aunty Agbaya was a person."

@real_estatequeen_:

"I wonder if some people don't have families online... Disgracing your family up and down because of content."

@empressinteriors1:

"I hope she knows he’s just 8years old? Let me not say that thing wey dey my mind sha."

@akstreetz:

"We know u are not related but fest go kirikiri stay one month come back ur real last born go show."

@sweezzy1:

"Because you black now you resemble Kiriku why you no resemble Portable?"

@big_leaner:

"See small pinkin don da talk of arrest…Omo try get money oh dis kind pinkin no beat u suppose beat am."

Kiriku: 7 things you need to know about the most popular and youngest skit maker in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls that reporting that child comedian and skit maker Enorense Victor, better known as Kiriku, is arguably the youngest fast-rising celebrity comic in Nigeria in 2022.

He has risen from mostly an unknown little boy online to one of Nigeria's most watched and much-loved digital personalities to do skits and comedy.

In this article, Legit.ng has decided to highlight unknown features of this exceptionally talented little man. Your most pertinent questions about Kiriku are set to be answered in this feature piece.

Source: Legit.ng