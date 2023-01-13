Someone on Twitter had a burning question about the way a lot of South Africans build tombstones

The Twitter user shared pictures of some headstones that looked like little cottages on a grave, wondering why they were popular

Online users discussed the various reasons why many people choose this specific style of tombstone

South Africans were discussing tombstones after a netizen asked why a certain style was common The pictures of the tombstones went viral as people shared their thoughts.

South Africans were split about why people like to build huge tombstones. Image: @KeletsoMss

Online users were divided about the type of tombstones they have seen. People gave many reasons why some people choose to put mini houses on graves.

South Africans discuss popular tombstone structures

A Twitter user @KeletsoMss showed tombstones that were built to look like cottages. The tweep posted two pictures of house-like tombstones and asked people to explain.

Mzansi Twitter users discuss tombstones

South African peeps often discuss various topics. People were divided as some thought it was a waste of money. Others argued that it was a way for people to flex that they have plenty of resources to do it.

@Bandz_Wodumo22 commented:

"Because niyaloya nina [You people are witches]. The things y'all do at people's graves? This makes it hard I guess."

@Terrencemaponya commented:

"Overcompensating for how they treated them when they were alive, a dump status symbol and some kind of complex at play."

@Silk_Loon commented:

"Just a way of showing they are monied. There could never be a valid reason."

@Legendary_Thato commented:

"People don't know what to do with their money."

@_reekee commented:

"It is a waste of money that could be used for the future."

