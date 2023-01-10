Nigerian stand-up comedian Mc DDK has sparked hilarious reactions online with recent pictures from his wedding

The comedian and his wife chose to take the unconventional route as they arrived at their wedding venue in a well-decorated big truck

Pictures from the entertainer and his wife's wedding have continued to circulate on social media, while netizens remain perplexed by the couple's choice of nuptial glam

Nigerian standup comedian MC DDK, has taken many Nigerians by surprise as he and his wife arrived at their wedding venue in an unusual way.

Comedian MC DDK and his new bride have left tongues wagging as they both used a big truck to convey themselves and their entourage to their wedding ceremony.

Comedian Mc DDK takes wife to church in a big truck Credit: @vanwest247

Source: Twitter

A video captured when friends assisted the couple in alighting them from the truck using a wooden ladder.

The wedding occasion was a success, as the couple looked joyful in a picture taken when they were dancing.

See pictures from comedian MC DDK and wife's wedding

Netizens react to comedian MC DDK wedding pictures wife

sandypreneur:

I wish the setup wasn't this chaotic

Vteeh_lyfstyle:

"Awww the God wey do am for una make em avoid me."

db_naturals_:

"No concept wey una no go come up with for this Naija Wetin inspire this one now? "

khaymanofficial:

"Content creator will always be a content creator."

am__precious:

"This cannot be Nigeria. I refuse to believe. "

phe_tha_pillar:

"Atleast dem for use a Clean and sophisticated truck and a neat ladder! Wetin be dis?"

adult_toys_naija:

"This reminds me of one Osuofia movie with Nkiru Sylvanus."

miracleseed4flattummy:

"Abeg I make them no convey me with truck abeg I no be comedian."

