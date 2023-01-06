An African couple has generated reactions after a video showing them unhappy surfaced on social media

The pair adorned Western outfits for the occasion at what should have been a cheerful moment, but they seem unhappy

Several people observed that the duo did not look cheerful after watching the clip as one person asked “why must you marry your enemy?”

Weddings are usually occasions where the couple looks their best and cheerful, but a couple has garnered reactions after a video showing them unhappy surfaced.

The pair decided to go the Western style with the wedding and choice of outfit. The bride donned a white gown while the groom sported a fine suit and tie for the ceremony.

In the footage chanced on by Legit.ng, the couple wore stern faces at their wedding.

Reactions as footage of couple's serious look surfaces. Credit: delay.ba (IG)/Rakop Tanyakam / EyeEm.

The pair were seated when an amateur cameraperson captured them seemingly looking unhappy.

More than 19,000 people had seen the footage at the time of this publication. Some observed that the couple did not look cheerful after watching their clip.

Legit.ng highlighted some of the comments below:

Netizens observed that the couple looked unhappy

Niijoe_1 asked:

Marriage na your mate ?

Shoskywan commented:

Mood bad.

Dubeiafrikiba said:

Jealous young men do the same if they even have to choose a wife in their senior years.

Okekesomto reacted:

Marriage sometimes scares me.

J.wazix said:

Why must you marry your enemy?

Richard.adoma posted:

De3 ashye wo .

J_fosuah said:

We are looking forward to seeing them next week .

Christopheromonkhua said:

Well done.

Iam.kofirichie commented:

The man is not happy.

Jonathan.mcmensah said:

I'm sure they're rather concerned about the loans they have to pay after the wedding, and watching invited people eating anyhow is worrying.

Abenakamoah posted:

We are not in normal times, so you need to understand the couple laa.

Source: YEN.com.gh