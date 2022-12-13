A video showing a boy in a wheelchair being included in his graduation performance left hearts bursting

TikTok user @sothohun_ shared the cute video showing the young man giving it his all

People loved that the school included him like he was an able body student and could see the confidence it gave him

One little man was accepted by his classmates as if his wheelchair did not exist. Dancing with his peers as they graduated, the little man warmed hearts far and wide.

TikTok user @sothohun_ shared a heartwarming clip of a young boy in a wheelchair being included as if he was able-bodied. Image: (TikTok / @sothohun_)

While the world is filled with awful and nasty people, videos like this one remind us that there is still love, care and acceptance in the world.

TikTok user @sothohun_ shared a video of a young man in a wheelchair doing a dance with his classmates on graduation. While he was different, the school and his peers did not make him feel that way, and it was touching to see.

The little man grooved with all his might, having the time of his life!

The video of the boy in the wheelchair made many people emotional

Online peeps were moved by the sweet moment. Seeing the young man be accepted for who he is left many with hearts bursting.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments:

@KaMwelase said:

“Nchoo the school also did a great job they included him❤️”

@Spoonkie said:

“Who's chopping onions this is beautiful. Big ups to the Teachers!!”

@Rekgotsoe said:

“This little boy’s attitude will get him far❤️so adorable.”

@Matodzi said:

“To us who watched this video more than 100 times ”

@gomolemoedmond74 said:

“Best video of the year god bless the school.”

@Amor Lajoy said:

“I appreciate the school for including himand let him be who he is, without feeling left out ❤️❤️❤️his energy will put him places ❤️”

