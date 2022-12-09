Mother of the 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson who was allegedly killed in Mexico while on vacation met the friends of her late daughter

She said that upon confronting them they all cried, lying that there was never a fight and that they also picked colours to wear to the funeral

Netizens joined her in demanding justice for her girl, with some saying the friends would not have been allowed in their homes

Mother of the 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson who was allegedly killed by friends while on vacation in Mexico has opened up, and given new updates about what transpired.

Shanquella Robinson was beaten up by her friends a day after flying to Mexico for a vacation. Photo: Shanquella Robinson.

Shanqeulla Robinson's mum on her friends

In a new interview with ABC, Salamondra Robinson shared that she received a call from a stranger who only told her that her daughter was being fought by friends before the person hang up.

"I got a call that they were over there fighting that girl and that's the way they left it just like that and hung up the phone," she said.

However, when the friends visited her at her horn in Charlotte, they denied all the accusations raised against them.

She said:

"They were crying and saying they never had a fight. They even sat there and said what they were picking out to wear to the funeral," she added.

The post was shared on Instagram by Hollywood Unlocked, attracting comments from social media users who joined the mum in demanding for justice for her beautiful daughter.

It was earlier reported that a video emerged online showing the 25-year-old being beaten by one friend as the others could be heard telling her to fight back.

Her mother then disclosed that the same friends called and said she had alcohol poisoning, while her autopsy revealed she had a broken neck.

Netizens reactions

Here are some of the comments from Robinson's mum's latest revelations about her late daughter:

@qushawn78 said:

"It’s somebody that knew they were going over there to fight but didn’t think it was going to happen that way, ️ they planned that."

@peaches_immortal commented:

"It’s a Cold world! That’s heartless on all levels."

@_.brandy17 added:

"That's so evil. God will deal with them."

@_trishhoney commented:

"They wouldn’t have been nowhere near me or my house."

Warrant of arrest issues against Robinson's friend

Robinson will finally find peace as Mexican authorities issued a warrant of arrest to one of her friends.

According to the prosecution, there is evidence that the victim's female friend was involved in a direct attack, not an accident, which caused the victim's death.

The suspect is a US citizen who is believed to be in the US, but Mexican authorities have not released her identity.

