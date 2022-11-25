African-American, Leila “Tudie” Mosley, has marked her 100 birthday surrounded by her family and loved ones

The centenarian disclosed that her biggest accomplishment as a mother and grandmother is her family

At her birthday party, Tudie's daughter expressed appreciation, saying she is grateful to God for her mother's longevity

When Leila “Tudie” Mosley clocked 100 years old, her children and loved ones were happy and could not wait to celebrate the momentous day with her.

Photos of Leila “Tudie” Mosley. Credit: Fox Carolina.

Leila Mosley is grateful for her long life

The centenarian was surrounded by friends and family who helped celebrate her 100th birthday in Taylors in South Carolina, United States. Tudie's family said they are grateful to still have the opportunity to celebrate with her.

Leila Mosley's credits God for her mother's longevity

According to Tudie's daughter, they have longevity in their family “but this is the longest anybody since they've been keeping [records] of the family,'' said Marilyn Mosley Gamble.

Her daughter spoke to Fox Carolina at Tudie's bash, where Gamble expressed immense appreciation for her mother's life. She thanked God, saying:

“I’m so proud, and I thank God so much for having had my mom this long,” said Gamble.

“Many of us have lost a lot of people, but God has kept [Tudie] here, and I do appreciate that,” she added.

Tudie's family organised a birthday party to show her how much she is loved. She mentioned that her biggest achievement in life is her family.

