Shanquella Robinson, the young woman who was found dead in Mexico after a vacation with a couple of her friends, went awfully wrong

The North Carolina woman's death wa declared as a result of a direct attack, and an arrest warrant has been issued for one of her friends

The Mexican authorities have it yet confirmed the identity of the friend, noting that it was a US citizen

North Carolina lady Shanquella Robinson will finally find peace as Mexican authorities have issued a warrant of arrest to one of her friends.

Warrant of arrest issued for one of Shanquella Robinson's pals.

Shanquella Robinson will find justice

According to the prosecution, there is evidence that the victim's female friend was involved in a direct attack, not an accident, which caused the victim's death.

The suspect is a US citizen who is believed to be in the US, but Mexican authorities have not released her identity.

The case has not resulted in any charges, and the names of Robinson's acquaintances have not been made public by the authorities.

According to CNN, Daniel de la Rosa, the attorney general for Mexico's Baja California Sur, informed the local media on Wednesday that the suspect's extradition was in progress.

"There is already an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim and against an alleged, responsible for these acts, a friend of hers.The death did not result from a “quarrel” but from “a direct aggression that this person made," he said.

The attorney general also noted they were making necessary procedures for extradition.

“We are already carrying out all the relevant procedures, both the Interpol file and the extradition request,” he said.

Shanquella Robinson's mum speaks

Separately, according to a video that was trending online, the 25-year-old was caught up in a fight with one of her friends, who beat her up while the others could be heard in the background asking why she wasn't fighting back.

Her mother, Salamondra Robinson, shared that friends called her and said her daughter was not feeling well before they flew back to the US.

However, Shanquella's death certificate lists the cause of her death as a severe spinal cord injury. It did not reference any signs of intoxication, contrary to the statements of those who spoke to Robinson’s mum.

She now wants people who killed her daughter to face justice because they know what and why they left her daughter dead in Mexico and returned home.

