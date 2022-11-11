More than ever before, people are embracing career paths in the creative space. Gone are the days where creatives were shunned or considered unserious in society. Now, creatives are boosting the economy across different industries.

Biggest Creatives gathering in November.

While the creative industry is contributing immensely to the economy, especially the entertainment and music industry, the knowledge gap is becoming more obvious. This is due to the low barrier of entry and lack of understanding of the creative industry and the business side to it. Creatives have been struggling with lack of investments to advance TV in the industry, intellectual property theft, among other challenges.

This knowledge gap has to be catered to as many creatives do not have an educational background in media or technology or business. Creatives are mostly individuals trying to get by as business entities. This is one of the issues to be addressed at the Creatives Festival organized by The Nest Innovation Park.

The Nest is one of the leading Technology Innovation Support Centres in Lagos. The Nest is invested in continuous education and provision of an enabling environment for creatives, innovators and entrepreneurs to grow. Also, the Nest is driving the human capacity development of Nigerian youths towards productivity through training, funding, mentoring and collaboration. The Creatives Festival is one of their many initiatives.

This Festival is one of its kind, as it focuses on fostering collaboration and promoting creativity. This creative focused event will feature a Panel Session with creative industry experts, Master classes, Open-mic session, Movie screenings, Colour purge, and an afterparty.

The theme of the festival is “Navigating the Creative Economy in Nigeria”.

This festival is designed for creatives and industry stakeholders to exchange ideas, resolve challenges, identify opportunities and chart new waters within the creative economy in Nigeria.

Are you a creative person looking to explore the possibilities of the creative industry?

Visit the creativesfestival.ng to get your tickets for free.

Source: Legit.ng