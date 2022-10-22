The third edition of the biggest food and drinks festival “The African Food and Drinks Festival” was held with great success, the event attracted more than Ten (10) Thousand guests, which took place at the Harrow Park, Abuja on Sunday, October, 9th 2022.

Guests at the African food and drinks festival 2022

Source: Original

With the 2022 edition of the African food and drinks festival, the beauteous city of Abuja allured food enthusiasts, chefs from all over Abuja. The African Food and drink festival which brings together the biggest African food influencers, bloggers, chefs and thousands of food lovers from all over Africa in a celebration of all things delicious with family and friends began with the maiden edition in Abuja with an attendee of over 4000 to 6000 in 2021, has grew to an unprecedented attendance of more than 13,000 people in 2022.

The main highlights of the events were the chef masterclass, by Chef Muse and Chef Taylor, who not only gave lessons on food, especially African cuisines and their cultural values, there was also a chef live cookout and also the know-how on food platting by Chef Muse. The cooking competition hosted by the head chef consultant of the event, Chef Paul, had winners of the competition going home with great gifts prices. The FCT cultural troops, displayed a beautiful Yoruba cultural dance which increase the excitement among the crowd.

Abuja Guests at African Food and Drinks Festival 2022

Source: Original

Other event lineups, entails family friendly activities such as eating competition, chef masterclass, music performances, an aesthetically beautiful African hut, other side events include dance competitions, food fairs, comedy, and games. Locals were able to taste the many gastronomic delights made by various food vendors at the venue.

Locals tasting local foods from vendors at the venue

Source: Original

The African food and drinks festival 2022 had over 15,000 attendees and more than 100 food and non-food vendors from across Nigeria for the food festival.

Speaking on the African food festival, 2022 edition, Head of events, Mr. Israel Adaji, said: “This third edition of the African Food and Drinks Festival is one of the biggest so far. I am confounded by the crowd present, and the growth of the festival over a short period of time, and I am grateful to our sponsors who believe in our mutual idea of promoting cultural diversity through African cuisines, to my team, dedicated young minds who never failed to deliver, to attendees and well-wishers, who are our greatest motivation; we are grateful for their trust and support.

Aside from the variety of foods from the vendors and games at the festival, the attendees enjoyed captivating musical performances by Shyne Band, Odomodo Blvck, Psycho YP, and a different performer. Other celebrity chefs and influencers who performed include Jennifer Ibrahim, Rutie, Lord Ella, Abuja Eats and Alaberry.

Food competition at the African food and drinks festival

Source: Original

Source: Legit.ng