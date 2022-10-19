A video of a cute baby getting a major fright because of her dad snoring has warmed hearts on social media

TikTok user Milton & Destinee shared the video of their daughter clenching the sheets after her dad sored

People could not believe how loud the father snores; they don’t blame the baby for reacting the way she did

When babies get a fright it is the cutest thing! One mother caught her tiny daughter tripping out when her father started snoring loudly and it is just the sweetest thing.

TikTok user Milton & Destinee shared the video of their daughter clenching the sheets after her dad stored Image: TikTok / Milton & Destinee

Source: UGC

Shame, parents really do find joy in making babies do things like eating lemons to see their cute reactions, and social media users love it too.

TikTok user Milton & Destinee shared a clip of their daughter clinging to the sheets when dad started snoring like a wild animal hunting its prey. Lol, the sweet babe almost fell off of the bed.

She is just too precious!

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“I am literally WHEEZING my poor baby ”

Social media users have a good laugh at the cute clip

Seeing baby’s reaction had people snort-laughing. While it is clear that she got a big fright, you just can’t help but find it the cutest thing.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Kim-E said:

“The way she gripped the covers got me cryinnnnnn bro.”

@901CancerCakeLady said:

“Dad became a tiger. Went from dad to Tony real quick ”

@Vyv said:

“He scared me too I wasn’t expecting it to be so loud ”

@norman said:

“It scared me to baby”

@Kurvie K said:

“I'm coming to get my niece out that safari . SB: sounds like sleep apnea.”

Video shows moment clever little girl stylishly snubbed her father

A little girl's clever way of refusing to help her dad do some work caught the attention of netizens.

In a video that trended online, the girl stylishly claimed not to have seen a remote lying in front of her when she was asked to bring it.

She kept moving around the room, saying she could not find the remote even though it was just lying on the table in front of her.

Source: Briefly.co.za