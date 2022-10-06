The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a cool grandfather

The politician's son, Seyi shared new photos of him playing grandpa duties with his grandchildren as they spent time together

Donned in a suit like a businessman, Asiwaju was all smiles as the children hovered around him

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been seen in another light beyond just being a politician.

The politician's son, Seyi, took to his Instagram page with beautiful photos of Asiwaju and his two children

Seyi Tinubu shares photos of Asiwaju with his kids Photo credit: @seyitinubu

Source: Instagram

The kids looked very happy to see their grandpa as they looked at him adorably in some of the photos.

Asiwaju also appeared to be used to the scenario as he smiled widely and held the children lovingly in the photos.

Seyi simply captioned the post with:

"Hi Grandpa."

See the post below:

Reactions to the beautiful photos

prettymikeoflagos:

"Awwww cute pics ""

hajee_88:

"Only if they know how great a man their Grandpa is. #BATified."

paco.wire:

"This is the time he should stay and have funs with his grandchildren not disturbing his Brian with Nigeria problem. He has work so hard and make so much money let him flex his money with his grandchildren and leave Nigeria alone "

the_bimboakisanya:

"Our own father with our beautiful children BAT2023 NI ZEHHHHHH."

_iamolaa:

"They never see him comingggggg #cityboy"

dezmondz007:

"We still wont vote for you guys! Tell grandpa to retire to Bourdillon or somewhere quiet. Maybe even the place he is forever going to in England."

bargainrite_autos:

"My incoming!! Mr president sir .. @seyitinubu what a beautiful family may God bless and keep them "

