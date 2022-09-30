A social media influencer named Sarah Lawson received expensive gifts as she marked her birthday

Lawson took to her socials to show off an iPhone, hampers, cake, and other gifts stashed with undisclosed money

While some gushed over her beauty after watching her clips, others took to the comment section to wish her well

Birthdays are special moments that friends often show love through gifts, but one social media influencer and socialite named Sarah Lawson received more than enough.

She received several presents, including the latest iPhone, hampers, cake, and other gifts stashed with undisclosed cash.

In stunning videos spotted by Legit.ng, the birthday celebrant flaunted her gifts as she posed for visuals.

Reactions as social media influencer shows off the expensive gifts she received on her birthday. Photo credit: prettylawson

Source: UGC

TikToker provides an update on her birthday

''Summary of how my birthday went. The Gifts were over overwhelming,'' she captioned one of the videos.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Lawson and some friends unwrapped some of the gifts in the videos on her socials, where she has other clips showing off her expensive lifestyle.

The recent videos spotlighting the birthday celebrant's numerous presents caught the attention of netizens. Many of her well-wishers were happy for her.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments below:

See how peeps reacted

Pretty adora265 posted:

Yur smile is very beautiful ❤️

Kayle love ❤️ shared:

Sweetheart looking soo fine .

Akwasi said:

Happy yourself don’t listen to anyone boss lady.

Rukenzy bae shared:

Haha that's all my girl. You nor send anybody papa.

Adwoa_xx said:

Wahala for those who no want the good stuff. Y’all should buy from the best plug.

Sarah Lawson.Creator posted:

It was a day event. Hun and we’re done but you can visit my shop at Madina Lybia Quarters park.

Humble Babe said:

Please, where did you guys do it?

Sefenya said:

My all-time favorite .

Vivian Jill Marks 39th Birthday

Carter Efe marks 21st birthday in style

Nigerian skit maker Carter Efe, who went viral for dropping the song Machala in honour of music star Wizkid, turned 21 years old on Thursday, September 29.

To make it even more special, Carter Efe took to his different social media accounts to share some birthday photos.

In the pictures, the skit maker was seen posing beside a luxurious car, but it is unknown whether it belongs to him or not.

Source: YEN.com.gh