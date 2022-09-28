A Nigerian lady, Princess Nengi, has cried out on social media over the killing of a close friend and his colleagues

Nengi in a Twitter post alleged that an unidentified individual butchered her friend and three others who were with him

Social media users and some fellow Abuja residents who knew the deceased had different things to say on the matter

A Nigerian lady identified as Princess Nengi on Twitter is lamenting the killing of her friend, Sempe, and three other individuals who were with him.

In a post shared via her Twitter handle @hrhwheelz, Nengi claimed that the killing took place on Tuesday, September 27, around the Gwarimpa area of Abuja.

Abuja lady cries out over death friends. Photo: @hrhwheelz

Source: Twitter

She equally alleged that the assailants cut off the fingers of their victims and proceeded to use their blood to write on a wall.

“Yesterday my friend and three of his friends were butchered and killed. In Gwarimpa at their house and their fingers were cut and their blood was used to write on the wall. Rip chop Abuja will miss you You were just at the wrong place at the wrong time I still love you,” her tweet read.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In a different portion of her post, Nengi explained that her late friend was meeting with a producer when the incident occurred. According to her, the producer’s girlfriend was also at residence when the killers attacked.

Nengi claimed the original targets were the producer and his girlfriend. See her tweets below:

Social media users react

@Namangblackie said:

"Chopboii didn't deserve this. Rest on Champ. A good person you were. I pray all who did this be found and brought to justice. #whokilledsam ?"

@BlaqBarbie said:

"My God!!! Sempe. This has got to be a bad dream. This cannot be real. God, Please. ."

@MohammedSaniSu4 said:

"It happened on my street. I even know the guy in the pic “pankyas” dude was my senior in C.K.C."

@azfuture_ said:

"Rip I knew this guy from a show that was done in Abuja, he was performing a song called Money and I had to Shazam his song and download it on my phone ❤️ Rest easy And also rest in peace to the victim that where involved. This is painful ."

@AbdoulMakuku said:

"What's our police Forensic unit doing? Have they analyzed the crime scene yet?"

Chinese man reveals why he allegedly killed Kano lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Chinese man who is under police custody for allegedly killing his girlfriend in Kano state finally spoke on why he committed the act.

The Kano state police spokesperson said that Geng Quangrong noted that he felt betrayed by Ummu Kulthum Buhari whom he was in a relationship with made plans to dump him.

According to the police, the Chinese national said he had spent so much money on his girlfriend who now wants to leave him.

Source: Legit.ng