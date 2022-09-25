A distraught mother left her two boys in tears when she packed her bag, saying she was moving from the house

In a video, the woman sat her boys down and told them she was tired of parenting because they were out of control

While some netizens observed that their baby sister was unbothered, others laughed over how she added to the misery of her big brothers

A woman left her sons in tears when she packed her bag, saying she was moving from the house because the boys were making parenting difficult for her.

In a video on Twitter, the two boys are seen seated on a comfy couch with their baby sister as their mother had face-to-face talks with them.

The boy's mother expressed displeasure about their behaviour, saying they were out of control. She complained that the boys broke a glass on the wall while playing football in the house.

Photos of two crying boys. Credit: @duffysorganics.

Source: UGC

Little sister adds to big brothers' distress

The boys shed uncontrollable tears while begging their mom not to leave the house. The youngest reminded their mother about their beautiful family, but she insisted she had had enough.

While the emotional moment between the boys and their mom caught the attention of netizens, their baby sister's unbothered behaviour while adding to their misery elicited laughter.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments below:

How netizens reacted to the video

@kwakucrouch said:

Men make weak for here. But dem go do am again.

@Traplord29 commented:

The last born go be bad paaa. Chairman dey cry she want to worsen the case.

@kumasiChairman said:

The little too dey punish them for one side.

@Kormla4 posted:

These ones break glass she dey run, that last born fit burn house sef.

@will_frimps said:

It’s the way their younger sister is pinching and scratching them for me.

@afriyie_kobi commented:

Can't stop laughing, the baby in her world doing her. Parenting is a full-time career.

@omarafful1991 asked:

It's funny, but where's the man, I mean their father?

@BroniObed020 said:

Hahahaha you’re lucky they didn’t say goodbye.

