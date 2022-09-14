A video of a shop owner making a sad old man smile on his 79th birthday has the internet in puddles of tears

TikTok user @hawajalooh shared the moving clip showing the shop owner making the old man’s day brighter

People wished the old man well and expressed how sad it makes them to see him alone, but happy the shop owner showed kindness

Life is not kind to everyone. One old man was celebrating his 79th birthday all alone until a selfless shop owner decided to turn his day around. The heartwarming clip will have you balling!

An elderly man walked into a shop on his birthday and never expected the kindness that he received. Image: TikTok / @hawajalooh

Many beautiful stories grace the internet, showing that there is still kindness in this cruel world. Just like this man, many show empathy to those going through tough times.

TikTok user @hawajalooh shared a clip showing an old man coming into a shop on his 79yh birthday. The shop owner realizes that the man has no one to celebrate with and quickly whips out a cake for him.

The elderly man’s face was a sight. The shop owner then let him pick some treats from the store and the old man could not believe the kindness he had been shown. A moving moment for sure!

“On his 79 birthday # he had no one to celebrate it with him.”

Social media users try to collect themselves before taking to the comments

Seeing an old man alone on his birthday was enough to make anyone tear up. The kindness this shop owner showed to the man left many weeping as their faith in humanity was restored.

Take a look at some of the emotional comments:

@chara charalambous said:

“STOP!!! I'm literally sobbing. I wish I could give him the biggest hug ever & be his friend!! I just cannot thank you enough for this. God bless ”

@Don Tito said:

“God bless you sir more blessings to you and happy birthday to him pass my birthday wishes to him more blessing..”

@Ulrika sofia Dahlfor said:

“So nice of you! You have a big heart! And Happy birthday to the man.”

@Corinna said:

“This breaks my heart to see so sweet off you to celebrate it with him”

@Bronwynn1970 said:

“We need a lot more people like you Sir. you are truly an incredible person.”

