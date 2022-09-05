Fashion influencer Kefilwe Mabote and several of her friends enjoyed the sights and sounds of supercars from behind the steering wheel

The South African beauty posted a video on social media showing off a Porsche 911, Audi R8, Rolls-Royce, and Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Mabote hosted other influencers such as Natalie Hlahla, Lisa Magwebu, and Simone Dominique

Influencer Kefilwe Mabote and a couple of friends enjoyed the power of several supercars.

Social media influencer Kefilwe Mabote had fun playing with powerful supercars on a road trip. Image: Instagram

Source: UGC

The digital creator posted a social media video showing the supercar line-up, including a Porsche 911, Porsche Cayman, Audi R8, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, and a Rolls-Royce.

Mabote has an incredible 1.3 million followers on Instagram, and the post received over 65,000 'likes'.

"Small circle. Big Vision We don’t need an audience but trust us - this life is like a movie. Girls Sunday Convoy…" the influencer captioned her post.

See below:

The business mogul was joined by other ladies, including Natalie Hlahla, Lisa Magwebu, Simone Dominique, and Michelle Bogatsu.

According to Porsche, the 911 is powered by a turbocharged engine with the motor mounted over the rear axle for superior traction.

The Audi R8 is fitted with a naturally-aspirated motor with a capacity of 5.2-litres arranged in a V10 configuration and produces 449kW. It uses a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox with a top speed of over 300km/h.

Source: Briefly.co.za