Felix Owusu Okyere, a Ghanaian man has celebrated the birthday of his mentally challenged mother on social media

He proudly shared a photo of his mom with a heartwarming message in the Facebook group, Tell It All

Members were quick to hail Okyere for celebrating his mom despite her condition as they wished his mom well

Despite her condition, a Ghanaian man named Felix Owusu Okyere has celebrated the birthday of his mentally challenged mother on social media with pride.

Okyere took to the Facebook group Tell It All to share a photo of his mother to celebrate her new age.

He proudly urged the more than 372,000 members to wish his mom well on her momentous day.

Photo of a mentally challenged woman. Credit: Betsie Van der Meer/Felix Owusu Okyere (Facebook)

Source: UGC

''Hi guys, today is my mum's birthday, she is mentally challenged. Wish her well for me. Her name is Serwaa. Trying my best to bring her back to normal. Thanks,'' he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

More than 8,000 people have liked it and over 2,000 have commented on the post with 24 shares.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments below:

Photo of a mentally challenged man. Credit: Felix Owusu Okyere

Source: Facebook

Ghanaians react online

Nana Amoateng said:

For doing this for her, may your kids never be ashamed of you too no matter the situation, may you also live long to enjoy the fruits of your labour. Bless you, man Felix Owusu Okyere.

Felix Owusu Okyere replied:

Nana Amoateng, God bless you.

Comfort Yaa Agyin commented:

Happy birthday mama, may the healing hand of God be upon you mom. My dear God bless you and you who laugh son in Jesus' mighty name. Amen.

Cynthia Quarshie said:

Happy happy birthday, sweet mum. Wish you a speedy recovery.

Richard Nii Oshiu Codjoe commented:

God bless you and your family. She will be healed in Jesus' Name. Happy Birthday to her. Get well soon.

Seidu Adams Mwinlanaa said:

I couldn’t read everything. I'm touched. Mothers are special. Wherever she is may Allah heal her. Keep the love, my brother.

Emmanuel Kwamena Ocran commented:

Your wish will come true. Amen. Happy birthday to her and may almighty God heal her.

Shuga Hamanie said:

Happy birthday, mama. May God touch you with His healing hands Amen.

Asante Benny commented:

Happy birthday lovely, mum. May God touch you with his healing hands. Amen.

Eunice Akua Brifaa said:

You got me teary. God bless you for everything you are doing for your mum. Happy glorious birthday, mum. May this new age bring you total deliverance from every sickness in Jesus' name. Amen and Amen.

Yaababy Ba Dei said:

Happy and blessed birthday to you, Mama. I pray for divine and complete healing for you!..... May God answer this prayer speedily!.... And may you live long to testify of the goodness of God. Amen!

Owura Tuga commented:

Happy birthday, mom. I pray the good Lord heals you. God bless you, bro. Your wish will surely come through.

Mohammed Fati said:

Happy blessed birthday to mummy. May almighty Allah heal her.

Lady vibes with a mad man she found on the street, changes his clothes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had vibed hard with a mad man she had found on the street.

In the now blown clip @pinkydaniels703 shared on TikTok, she stood side by side with the unkempt man and played with him before going on to do some leg dance moves with him.

The mentally ill fellow with a cigarette seemed to enjoy his time with the lady and copied her every move.

The clip got over 2 million views with many knocking the lady for not helping the man but just chasing clout with him.

Source: YEN.com.gh